Quebec Police Just Arrested 8 People After A Major Drug Bust
The list of drugs seized is HUGE.
2h
An investigation into a drug trafficking network recently led to Quebec police arresting eight individuals in the Laurentians on September 22.
During the search, over $11,000 in Canadian money was found.
And the list of drugs that were confiscated is nowhere near short. It includes:
- More than one and a half kilos of cocaine
- More than 100 bags of crack rocks,
- More than 1800 methamphetamine tablets,
- Over 2500 grams of cannabis,
- More than 240 grams of magic mushrooms (Psilocybin),
- And more than 200 grams of hashish.
A firearm with ammunition was also seized during the investigation.
According to a press release from the Sûreté du Québec, the drug trafficking "network is believed to be operating in the Sainte-Adèle and Saint-Jérôme area."
