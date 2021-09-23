News

Quebec Police Just Arrested 8 People After A Major Drug Bust

The list of drugs seized is HUGE.

An investigation into a drug trafficking network recently led to Quebec police arresting eight individuals in the Laurentians on September 22.

During the search, over $11,000 in Canadian money was found.

And the list of drugs that were confiscated is nowhere near short. It includes:

  • More than one and a half kilos of cocaine
  • More than 100 bags of crack rocks,
  • More than 1800 methamphetamine tablets,
  • Over 2500 grams of cannabis,
  • More than 240 grams of magic mushrooms (Psilocybin),
  • And more than 200 grams of hashish.

A firearm with ammunition was also seized during the investigation.

According to a press release from the Sûreté du Québec, the drug trafficking "network is believed to be operating in the Sainte-Adèle and Saint-Jérôme area."

