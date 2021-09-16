News

Quebec Police Made 6 Arrests After Finding Firearms, $3,000+ In Cash & A Whole Lotta Drugs

This arms trafficking investigation began in March 2021.

In an investigation that began last March in connection with arms traffickers active in Montreal, a team of Quebec police, which was composed of officers from the Sûreté du Québec and the SPVM, conducted searches that resulted in the seizure of firearms, illicit drugs and thousands of dollars in cash.

On September 15, 11 firearms searches were conducted, five in residences and six in vehicles in the Montreal, Terrebonne, Mirabel and Drummondville areas.

These searches led to the seizure of :

  • Six firearms, including four handguns
  • High capacity magazines and ammunition
  • More than 30 grams of cocaine
  • A few pounds of hashish
  • Several tablets, which will be analyzed
  • More than $3,000

Police also made six arrests during this operation, according to a press release.

The suspects are set to appear at the Montreal courthouse on Thursday in connection with the arms trafficking investigation.