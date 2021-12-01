5 Quebec Police Officers Were Suspended After A Video Of A Forceful Arrest Went Viral
Another internal investigation has been opened and three of the suspended police officers are involved.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
While a video circulating social media networks of the violent arrest of 18-year-old Black youth Pacifique Niyokwizera has shaken the province, the Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) announced that five Quebec police officers have been suspended.
"Following the events that occurred on the night of November 26 to 27, 2021, and as part of our ongoing investigation, the management of the SPVQ wishes to communicate the decision to suspend 5 police officers involved in the events," the SPVQ wrote on its official Twitter account on November 30.
#INTERVENTION | \u00c0 la suite des \u00e9v\u00e9nements survenus dans la nuit du 26 au 27 novembre 2021 et dans le cadre de notre enqu\u00eate \u00e9volutive, la direction du SPVQ tient \u00e0 communiquer la d\u00e9cision de suspendre 5 policiers impliqu\u00e9s dans les \u00e9v\u00e9nements.— Service de police de la Ville de Qu\u00e9bec (@Service de police de la Ville de Qu\u00e9bec) 1638302917
Subsequently, the SPVQ explained that another internal investigation "was initiated by the professional standards unit for an intervention in a licensed establishment in the Sainte-Foy area in the evening of November 26."
#INTERVENTION | Nous vous informons \u00e9galement qu\u2019une deuxi\u00e8me enqu\u00eate interne a \u00e9t\u00e9 initi\u00e9e par le Module des normes professionnelles pour une intervention dans un \u00e9tablissement licenci\u00e9 du secteur de Sainte-Foy dans la soir\u00e9e du 26 novembre.— Service de police de la Ville de Qu\u00e9bec (@Service de police de la Ville de Qu\u00e9bec) 1638302953
Sandra Dion, a spokesperson for the SPVQ, told Narcity that the events took place in the Italian brewery Portofino located in Quebec's Sainte-Foy area.
According to the Journal de Montréal, a customer was hit by police officers in the face and ribs, resulting in a concussion and a fractured nose for the victim.
"There are two events, therefore two internal investigations opened. The two events are not linked, it's just that of the five suspended police officers three police officers were present for both events," Dion said.
The investigation into the arrest of Pacifique Niyokwizera began on November 27 after the video was widely shared on social networks.
A GoFundMe was recently set up for this young man. "Pacifique Niyokwizera was yet another victim of a system in which systemic racism is rampant," it reads. At the time of writing this article, over $21,000 had been raised for Niyokwizera.
The conclusion of the second internal investigation should reveal new information — this article will be updated as necessary.
