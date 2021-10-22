News

Montreal Police Arrested A Suspect In The Fatal Stabbing Of A 16-Year-Old

He was stabbed as he was leaving school, according to the SPVM.

Montreal Police Arrested A Suspect In The Fatal Stabbing Of A 16-Year-Old
Christian Ouellet | Dreamstime

Montreal police (the SPVM) say they have arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy while he was leaving his school in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

In a news release, the SPVM says the suspect is also a minor.

The suspect is scheduled to appear before the Chambre de la jeunesse de la Cour du Québec today on charges of conspiracy and second-degree murder, the SPVM says.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to anonymously and confidentially contact Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or infocrimemontreal.ca.

This incident marks Montreal's 25th homicide of the year.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web