Montreal Police Arrested A Suspect In The Fatal Stabbing Of A 16-Year-Old
He was stabbed as he was leaving school, according to the SPVM.
Montreal police (the SPVM) say they have arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy while he was leaving his school in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.
In a news release, the SPVM says the suspect is also a minor.
Les enquêteurs des Crimes majeurs du #SPVM ont procédé hier soir à l’arrestation d’un suspect mineur impliqué dans… https://t.co/cOdeDWZhqL— Police Montréal (@Police Montréal) 1634918895.0
The suspect is scheduled to appear before the Chambre de la jeunesse de la Cour du Québec today on charges of conspiracy and second-degree murder, the SPVM says.
Police ask anyone with information about this incident to anonymously and confidentially contact Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or infocrimemontreal.ca.
This incident marks Montreal's 25th homicide of the year.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
