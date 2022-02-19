Trending Topics

There's A Snow Squall Alert For Montreal Today — Here's What That Means

Visibility can be greatly reduced today!

Associate Editor
There's A Snow Squall Alert For Montreal Today — Here's What That Means
Benoit Daoust | Dreamstime

This winter has certainly been delivering tons of snow, and today's Montreal weather is no different. A snow squall watch is currently in effect for the Montreal metropolitan area, and this could seriously impact driving conditions.

Environment Canada released the alert earlier this morning, warning the public of a possible snow squall in Montreal later this afternoon. "Weather conditions are favourable for the development of snow squalls this afternoon," they said.

Snow squalls occur when there is a heavy blowout of snow, causing visibility to be reduced, particularly when driving.

According to The Weather Network, wind gusts throughout the city are expected to reach 50km/hr as of 1 p.m. with a call for scattered flurries.

Due to the intense weather conditions, Environment Canada says that "visibilities in snow squalls may be greatly reduced due to heavy snow and blowing snow," and that travel could be quite hazardous.

The snow squall watch is currently in effect for the following cities: Châteauguay (La Prairie area), Laval, Longueuil (Varennes area), and the Island of Montreal.

Snow squalls can inflict quite dangerous situations. The Weather Network reminded the public how on February 19, 2020, a 200 car pile-up occurred following a sudden whiteout after strong gusts of wind and snow from the St. Lawrence River blew over Highway 15.

"Snow squall watches are issued when conditions are favourable for brief but intense bursts of heavy snow producing near zero visibilities," Environment Canada said — so it is best to keep it safe and drive with caution today, Montreal!

