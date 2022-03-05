The Montreal Weather Forecast Warns Of Freezing Rain This Weekend
It's about to get real icy, real fast. 🥶
There's no better way to celebrate the weekend than with a lovely freezing rain warning! While Montreal's spring weather is looking up, th city still has a bit more winter weather to deal with. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Montreal, warning of freezing rain starting this weekend.
The freezing rain alert is mainly in effect for Sunday, however, it is expected to begin Saturday evening. According to Environment Canada, this all has to do with a low-pressure system coming in from Colorado. Gee, thanks, Colorado!
The low-pressure is expected to move toward the Great Lakes on Saturday, and make its way to the province of Quebec this weekend.
"Precipitation associated with this system will begin Saturday evening as light snow and will then change to freezing rain early Sunday morning," Environment Canada stated.
In addition to Montreal, the freezing rain warning is also in effect for Châteauguay (La Prairie area), Laval, and Longueuil (Varennes area).
Considering Montreal temperatures are expected to reach the 10 degrees Celsius mark on Sunday, the weather is set to transition to rain.
Environment Canada said that the amounts of freezing precipitation could vary between 5 and 10 millimetres. With freezing rain having a history of causing chaos, particularly on the roads, Environment Canada is warning residents to "consider modifying any non-essential travel plans."
According to the Weather Network, scattered flurries are expected to begin Saturday around 9 p.m. with a temperature of minus 4 degrees Celsius.
This will transition to ice pellets and rain around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, which is expected to continue up until Sunday around 4 p.m. with temperatures reaching double digits.
