This Montreal dessert shop got a whopping $26K in health inspection fines this year alone

Some fines are for unsanitary conditions and improper food storage.

The inside of Ram Sweet Shop in Montreal. Right: The outside of a Montreal bakery.

Ram Sweet Shop, located at 1016 Jean-Talon West, has been ordered to pay a total of $26,300 in fines for multiple hygiene-related violations.

@ramsweetshop | Instagram, Google Maps
Contributor

A Montreal dessert shop known for its colourful sweets and traditional Indian treats has been hit with one of the biggest food safety penalties in the city this year.

According to the Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ), Ram Sweet Shop, located at 1016 Jean-Talon West, has been ordered to pay a total of $26,300 in fines for multiple hygiene-related violations.


Court records show that the fines stem from several inspections carried out in 2024, with judgments issued this year. Inspectors cited repeated breaches of Quebec's food safety regulations, including unsanitary conditions and improper storage of unpackaged products.

Here's how the fines break down:

  • $5,000 and $3,500 fines for failing to keep the premises free of contaminants such as insects, rodents, or their droppings (April 29, 2024, and March 21, 2024).
  • $5,000 and $2,300 fines for not properly storing unpackaged food in clean, elevated containers off the floor.
  • $5,000 and $4,500 fines for unclean premises, including equipment and sanitary facilities.
  • $1,000 fine for surfaces such as walls and ceilings that were damaged or difficult to clean.

MAPAQ records indicate the infractions were judged between April 25 and October 10, 2025.

Ram Sweet Shop operates three locations across Montreal — in LaSalle, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, and Jean-Talon West — but the Jean-Talon branch is the only one that received fines in 2025.

Despite its recent infractions, the shop remains popular among locals for its traditional sweets like jalebi, gulab jamun, and laddus. On Google, the Jean-Talon location has a 4.1-star average based on nearly 700 reviews, though one-star ratings are the third most common.

Some customers have raised concerns similar to MAPAQ's findings. One reviewer called it "the most unhygienic place ever," while another wrote that they "found a dead bug at the bottom of the laddu box" when they opened it.

So, is it safe to eat there?

MAPAQ notes that when a business remains open, it means corrective actions have been taken and that follow-up inspections are conducted to ensure compliance. Temporary closures are only issued when there's an immediate risk to public health.

Ram Sweet Shop continues to operate, but the steep fines make it one of Montreal's most heavily penalized restaurants of 2025.

montreal restaurantsmapaq finesmapaqmontreal news
MontrealNewsNews

