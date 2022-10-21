A Total Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible Across Quebec Next Month — Here's How You Can See It
Watch the moon turn red as it passes Earth's umbra.
A 'Total Eclipse Of The Heart' — oops, a total lunar eclipse will light up the skies in November and you can get a front-row seat to the astrological phenomenon right here in Quebec.
The magic will occur on November 8 and marks the second total lunar eclipse of 2022. Montrealers looking to set their sights on the blood moon moment can do so starting at 3 p.m. as the penumbral eclipse begins.
The full total lunar eclipse will be visible as of 5:16 p.m. EST on November 8 and will end at 6:41 p.m — so mark those calendars, 'cause you don't wanna miss it.
What is a total lunar eclipse?
According to the Canadian Space Agency, a total lunar eclipse occurs when Earth is completely between the Moon and the Sun. The magic moment can only happen during a full moon when it's on the opposite side of Earth than the Sun.
Lunar eclipses can be seen by an entire hemisphere, which isn't the same for solar eclipses — this way a "much large number of people can see them for a longer period of time."
Depending on the Moon's trajectory, three types of lunar eclipses are possible: a penumbral eclipse, partial eclipse and total eclipse, which is when the Moon completely crosses Earth's umbra, the Canadian Space Agency states.
How can you see a total lunar eclipse?
A full moon is necessary for a total lunar eclipse to be visible. According to the Canadian Space Agency, November's total lunar eclipse will go through all three stages and last between "30 and 60 minutes".
Luckily, you don't need any equipment to observe the phenomenon. However, binoculars or a small telescope can allow you to see more details, the Space Agency says. You can even snap a shot with your smartphone under the right circumstances — that's just how visible it can be!
No special eye protection is necessary either; as it's totally safe to observe a lunar eclipse with the naked eye.
When is the next total lunar eclipse?
The next total lunar eclipse won't occur until the night of March 13 to 14, 2025, the Canadian Space Agency states. However, you will still be able to spot a few other types of eclipses till then.
- October 14, 2023 — Partial solar eclipse (Canada-wide)
- Night of October 28 to 29, 2023 — partial lunar eclipse (Eastern and northern Canada)
- April 8, 2024 — Total solar eclipse (southern Ontario, southern Quebec, Atlantic provinces)
- Night of September 17 to 18, 2024 — Partial lunar eclipse (Canada-wide)
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.