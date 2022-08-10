Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

You Can Paddle Through This Water Maze Near Montreal Under A Meteor Shower

You can spot the Perseids on a paddle board, kayak or pedal boat.

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
People paddle boarding through a water mazer in Quebec, Right: Perseids meteor shower.

Éco-Odyssée

The Perseids meteor shower will reach its peak between August 10 and 13 and you can experience the magical moment while floating through a dark water maze that winds through rural fields and forest three hours away from Montreal.

Located in Wakefield, Quebec, Éco-Odyssée offers a truly one-of-a-kind activity where you can paddle through a labyrinth all while taking in the astrological phenomenon. You can choose from a selection of boats for your stargazing quest, including canoes, kayaks, pedal boats and paddle boards.

You'll then float the night away admiring the starry sky as you follow an adventure map. The night tour is available in four two-hour time slots. The earliest begins at 9 p.m.

The price depends on your watercraft choice. Tours by paddle board or kayak are cheapest at $50. Canoes and pedal boats cost $55 and $70, respectively.

Flashlights are mandatory. While Éco-Odyssée recommends you bring your own, it's possible to buy some at reception. Additionally, long sleeve clothing and insect repellent are strongly recommended.

It is also best to reserve your spot as far in advance as possible. At the time of writing, certain watercraft are already sold out in a handful of time slots.

Perseids Meteor Shower — Night Adventure

Price: Starting at $50

Address: 52, chemin des Sources, Wakefield, QC

