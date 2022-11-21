A Winter Wonderland With Over 1 Million Lights Is Opening 90 Minutes From Montreal Next Month
It's magical! 🎅
A two-hour drive from downtown Montreal, Ontario's historic Upper Canada Village will be decorated with over one million lights this holiday season for the annual Alight at Night Festival.
The whole experience lasts approximately 40 minutes. In addition to seeing the mesmerizing light displays on the site's 19th-century façades, you'll have the chance to meet Santa and take a picture with him in St. Nick’s Winter Workshop from December 1 to 23.
The miniature train won't be running this winter, but carriage rides will be available for $150, including a private tour around the village and entry to the event for four people, plus a departing gift.
Organizers also promise festive comfort food from one of the on-site restaurants and counters: the Harvest Barn, Willard's Hotel and BeaverTails.
The illuminated winter wonderland will welcome visitors from Thursday to Sunday as of December 1. You can also attend on Wednesday, December 21 but the site is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It will re-open nightly from December 26 to January 7 thereafter.
There will be two "accessibility nights" on December 6 and 13 so that guests with limited mobility or sensory processing issues can ride in their own vehicles to view the magical site.
Alight at Night at Upper Canada Village
Cost: $15 for general admission. $150 for a carriage ride (four people).
When: Open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m, on December 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 11, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23. Open nightly from December 26 to January 7.
Where: Upper Canada Village, 13740 County Rd 2, Morrisburg, ONT