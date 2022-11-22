The World's Largest Snow Tubing Spot Is Reopening In Quebec & It Has 61 Slopes
Les Glissades has been around since '64 and it's about to open for the season!
If you're not already busy earning $30 an hour to ski, a different Quebec winter sports institution is opening its doors a little early: the self-declared "world's largest snow sliding centre," Les Glissades du Domaine des Pays d'en Haut. You can just say Les Glissades. It's fine.
While other activities will roll out in early December, the tubing areas at Les Glissades are opening on November 23, thanks to the power of some "state-of-the-art snow guns" which have covered the requisite areas in artificial (but not fake) snow, according to a press release.
Thanks to these scientific developments, Quebecers can enjoy 15 tubing trails a little early this season. Advertised to "families, couples or groups looking for fun," the Les Glissades tubing trails include a special zone for experts called "the Avalanche." There's also a magic carpet to bring you back to the top.
Later in the season, Les Glissades' other activities will open up, including rafting, the tornado, bobsleighs and "Vortex360," which is a spinning sled that looks like a bucket (it's in the cover image, isn't it weird?). It's for expert hill-sliders, and helmets are provided.
"We invite the public to combine fun and physical activity with our slides and rides that will delight everyone," wrote Nicolas Raymond, Director of Operations and Co-Owner in the press release. "We also strongly suggest booking tickets online. This way, we have control over the number of visitors so that each one can enjoy their experience from start to finish," he explained.
Les Glissades du Domaine des Pays d’en Haut
When: Tubing opens November 23, other activities will open gradually through December
Where: 440, chemin Avila, Piedmont, QC
Cost: $40 to $45 for an adult all-access pass of two to four hours. Discounted tickets for the Tubing experiences will be sold through December 4.