Adele Says Her 'Proudest Possession' Is Celine Dion's Chewed Gum & She Even Has It Framed

Adele's been in the news lately for shooting a music video in the Eastern Townships with Quebec director Xavier Dolan. But, turns out, her connection to la belle province runs even deeper because the British singer-songwriter owns a framed piece of Celine Dion's chewed-up gum.

In an interview with Vogue, Adele showed off the chewed gum and even called it her "proudest possession."

"It's pretty amazing," she said, handing the frame to the interviewer.

She explained that her friend James Corden, who hosts The Late Late Show with James Corden, had Celine Dion on his show for carpool karaoke.

"[He] knew how much a fan of her I was and so he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and he framed it for me," she said.

No judgment, Adele. As Quebecers, we totally get it. Anything to feel closer to Queen Celine!

Adele's new album 30 is set to come out on November 19, and you can watch the music video for her single "Easy On Me" now.

