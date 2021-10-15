Adele's New Music Video Was Filmed At A Breathtaking Quebec Vineyard You Can Tour For $50
It's less than 2 hours from Montreal!
Do you ever watch a music video and get so wrapped up that you feel like you're in it? Adele's new music video for "Easy On Me" takes that feeling to another level because it was filmed at a Quebec vineyard.
In fact, it's just an hour and 45 minutes by car from Montreal and — as you can tell from the music video — it's absolutely breathtaking.
The vineyard is called Domaine Dumont Chapelle Ste-Agnès and it's located in Sutton, Quebec.
It features medieval-style wine cellars, enchanting scenery and, of course, grapes galore.
Best of all, Domaine Dumont Chapelle Ste-Agnès offers guided tours for groups of six to eight people for $50 a person, taxes included. This includes parking, a guided tour of the vineyard, wine cellars, and chapel, ice wine tasting and access to the outdoor site after the tour.
There are a few picnic tables on site if you want to bring your own picnic.
You can also stay overnight at the hotel. Rooms cost $350 per night.
As far as we know, there's no rule against singing Adele songs at the top of your lungs so you can totally live out your best mega pop star fantasy. But maybe don't let dozens of loose papers fly out of the window and onto the grounds like she does since... well... and don't hate us for saying it, but... you're not actually Adele.
You can reserve your spot online.
Domaine Dumont Chapelle Ste-Agnès
Price: $50 for a tour (but feeling like Adele is priceless)
Address: 2559, ch. Scenic, Sutton, QC
Why You Need To Go: All it takes is an hour and 45 minutes in the car to feel like you're in an Adele music video — not to mention the gorgeous scenery and the wine!
