Céline Dion Just Cancelled Some Shows Due To 'Unforeseen Medical Symptoms'
"I'm especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who've been making their plans to come to Las Vegas."
In an October 19 tweet, Céline Dion announced that she would cancel performances at Las Vegas' Resorts World Theatre due to what the venue in a statement called "unforeseen medical symptoms."
Resorts World Theatre said the singer has been experiencing "severe and persistent" muscle spasms and is undergoing evaluation, but has been unable to participate in rehearsals.
I’m heartbroken by this. My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be a… https://t.co/vVkzaftGBP— Celine Dion (@Celine Dion) 1634652052.0
"I'm heartbroken by this," Dion said.
"My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months and not being able to open this November saddens me beyond words."
She added that she is "especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who've been making their plans to come to Las Vegas."
"Now, I have to focus on getting better."
The affected shows are from November 5 to 20, 2021 and January 19 to February 5, 2022. The venue says ticketholders for these shows will receive automatic refunds if they purchased their tickets using a credit card. They'll also get access to a "pre-sale opportunity" for future shows.