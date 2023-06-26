This Scenic Winery 30 Mins From Montreal Is The Perfect Picnic Date Spot
Picnic, tastings, tours, and more! 🍇🍷
If you've been looking for a fitting way to cheers the summer season, a day trip to a picturesque winery only 30 minutes from Montreal might be the weekend getaway you've been seeking.
Le Vignoble Rivière du Chêne is located in Saint-Eustache and offers enchanting views of its vineyard made perfect for sipping some wine and soaking up the sun.
The winery has a handful of on-site activities that make the drive totally worth your while, including picnics, tastings, tours, and harvest days for you to enjoy all season long.
From May to mid-October, the vineyard has a "picnic package" offered every day of the week for two people priced at $70. The package is available for purchase at the winery's boutique. It includes a decadent charcuterie board made up of Quebec cheeses, pâté, salami, croutons, apple jam, and a bottle of wine with two glasses.
No reservation is required for the prepared picnic package. In fact, you can venture over to the vineyard with your very own picnic from home, all you gotta do is purchase a bottle of wine from the shop in order to enjoy it on the Vignoble Rivière du Chêne grounds.
For those more interested in the wines offered, the vineyard has tastings every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June to October. "Our site has several areas set aside for picnics and tasting our wines. You'll find chilled bottles of wine, glasses and even ice bags in the boutique to prolong your enjoyment," according to the winery website.
For a more refined experience, Vignoble Rivière du Chêne also offers guided tastings every weekend from June to mid-October. The tasting is $20 per person and lasts between 30 to 45 minutes. The group tasting includes five of the winery's wines and a souvenir glass. No reservation is needed for this activity, except for groups of 10 or more people.
In celebration of the winery's 25th anniversary, Vignoble Rivière du Chêne is offering a gourmet platter for $25 per person from Thursday to Sunday between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Bistro VRDC. The platter can be enjoyed on the terrasse or indoors and includes a delish tasting board along with two wines. Reservations are required for this activity.
A VIP visit is also up for grabs in celebration of the winery's anniversary. The reservation-only experience is offered on Saturdays and includes a VIP tour of the vineyards, winery, and cellar, a tasting of five of the winery's wines including their special 25th anniversary Cuvée and a souvenir glass. The VIP moment goes for $25 per person until July 30, 2023, and will then cost $35 per person.
So, who's thirsty?
Vignoble Rivière du Chêne
Where: 807 chem. de la Rivière Nord, Saint-Eustache, QC