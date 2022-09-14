After Flooding Around Montreal, Parts of Quebec Are Under Storm Surge & Rainfall Warnings
Mother Nature is wreaking havoc across the province.
Montreal received a large amount of rain over the last two days, causing flooding across many parts of the city, including Square-Victoria–OACI metro station. The storm may have come and gone over the 514, but seven regions across Quebec are still under a mix of weather warnings by Environment Canada, including rainfall, wind and storm surge alerts.
In the remote town of Fermont in the distant Côte-Nord region, the federal weather agency has issued both a rainfall and wind warning calling for 90 km/h gusts from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. "Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds" that could toss around loose objects and debris.
Fermont is also expected to receive a total rainfall amount of 70 to 90 millimetres by Thursday afternoon. Such downpours can cause flash floods, water pooling on roads, and localized flooding in low-lying areas, Environment Canada (EC) said online.
Further south, communities around the Côte-Nord's Manicouagan River are under a rainfall warning, too. The alert covers Chutes-des-Passes, Labrieville, Manic-3 and Manic-5 areas where EC is calling for 70 to 90 millimetres by Thursday afternoon.
The storm surge warning is currently in effect for these Quebec areas:
- Forillon National Park - Gaspé - Percé: September 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Matane: September 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Rimouski - Mont-Joli: September 15 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sainte-Anne-des-Monts - Grande-Vallée: September 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.