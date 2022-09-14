Search on MTL Blog

After Flooding Around Montreal, Parts of Quebec Are Under Storm Surge & Rainfall Warnings

Mother Nature is wreaking havoc across the province.

St. Lawrence coastline in eastern Quebec.

Lise Vanasse | Dreamstime

Montreal received a large amount of rain over the last two days, causing flooding across many parts of the city, including Square-Victoria–OACI metro station. The storm may have come and gone over the 514, but seven regions across Quebec are still under a mix of weather warnings by Environment Canada, including rainfall, wind and storm surge alerts.

In the remote town of Fermont in the distant Côte-Nord region, the federal weather agency has issued both a rainfall and wind warning calling for 90 km/h gusts from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. "Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds" that could toss around loose objects and debris.

Fermont is also expected to receive a total rainfall amount of 70 to 90 millimetres by Thursday afternoon. Such downpours can cause flash floods, water pooling on roads, and localized flooding in low-lying areas, Environment Canada (EC) said online.

Further south, communities around the Côte-Nord's Manicouagan River are under a rainfall warning, too. The alert covers Chutes-des-Passes, Labrieville, Manic-3 and Manic-5 areas where EC is calling for 70 to 90 millimetres by Thursday afternoon.

The agency has also issued a joint storm surge warning along with Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Meteorological Service of Canada due to potential breaking sea and coastal flood conditions. "Higher than normal water levels and large waves are expected near the coast late Thursday." The federal department noted that high winds and coastal flooding and erosion are both possible in vulnerable areas.

The storm surge warning is currently in effect for these Quebec areas:

  • Forillon National Park - Gaspé - Percé: September 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Matane: September 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Rimouski - Mont-Joli: September 15 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sainte-Anne-des-Monts - Grande-Vallée: September 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

