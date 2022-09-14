Square-Victoria–OACI Metro Station Has Reopened After Getting Completely Flooded (VIDEO)
Videos shared with MTL Blog show water pouring in from the ceiling in some spots.
The STM reopened Square-Victoria-OACI station on the Montreal metro's orange line Wednesday morning after flooding forced its temporary closure Tuesday evening. Videos shared with Narcity Québec and MTL Blog show water covering the station's mezzanine and, in some spots, pouring in from the ceiling and bubbling up from the floor.
\u201cStation de metro square Victoria OACI est completement inond\u00e9\n\n\u00c7a n'a pas commenc\u00e9 depuis longtemps et le niveau d'eau continue de monter\u201d— BigHisses (@BigHisses) 1663106402
The STM closed the station at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday due to the water infiltration. Trains coming from both directions had to skip the usually busy downtown stop.
12 hours later, at around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the transit company announced that the station had reopened.
Other videos posted to social media show wet floors in other parts of the Montreal Underground, the network of tunnels that connects metro stations and shopping centres throughout downtown.
\u201c[\ud83d\udfe0 Station Square-Victoria-OACI] \ud83d\ude87\u2705 La station est r\u00e9ouverte et les trains y circulent normalement.\n\nhttps://t.co/e7pcjcjuMv\u201d— Ligne Orange (@Ligne Orange) 1663151655
Some roadways saw flooding, too.
A video shared with Narcity Québec shows at least one car stuck and half-sunken in water on a highway in Joliette north of Montreal.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.