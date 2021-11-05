These Maps Show What Major Flooding In Montreal Could Look Like In The Future
Thanks to climate change.
Might be time to take some swimming lessons. A series of maps by a team at Western University shows what major flooding in Montreal and across Canada could look like in the future.
While there are limitations to the projections, the maps offer a troubling look into what future flooding could bring.
Slobodan Simonović | Floodmapviewer.com
Project member Slobodan Simonovic warned that the maps aren't meant to provide detailed forecasts of local conditions, but rather a national view of possible floodplain changes as climate change progresses.
Generally, the maps show the possibility for even more extensive flooding in the Saint Lawrence River Valley.
The maps allow users to explore current and future floodplain conditions and overlay postal codes, a map of drainage basins and a map showing elevation. You can read the full methodology and explore them in detail online.