US officials say a key warning system failed before the deadly Air Canada plane crash

The U.S. safety board says the runway warning system didn't sound an alarm before Sunday's crash at LaGuardia Airport.

​U.S. National Transportation Safety Board investigators examine the wreckage of an Air Canada plane crash.

U.S. National Transportation Safety Board investigators examine the wreckage of the Air Canada plane crash, March 23, 2026.

NTSB_Newsroom | X
Writer

United States officials say a runway warning system didn't sound an alarm before an Air Canada jet from Montreal and a fire truck collided at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

The head of the National Transportation Safety Board, Jennifer Homendy, said Tuesday that the system didn't work as intended because the fire truck did not have a transponder.

"We have no indication there were transponders on any of the trucks," Homendy told reporters at a news conference. "But there are transponders on other trucks at other airports across the nation."

The system would normally allow air traffic controllers to track the movement of aircraft and other vehicles on runways and taxiways, using radar, sensors and other technology that can trigger alarms.

Two pilots were killed in the collision with the truck on the runway Sunday night.

On air traffic control radio, one controller could be heard clearing the vehicle to cross part of the tarmac en route to an emergency on a United Airlines plane — then trying to stop the truck.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the collision.

Investigators recovered the plane's cockpit and flight data recorders by cutting a hole in the aircraft's roof and then sent them to a lab in Washington for analysis, Homendy said Monday.

It's expected more information about what was discovered on the recorders could be revealed Tuesday.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will also take part in the U.S.-led investigation.

"The hard work now of analyzing the factors that led to this tragic incident has begun and will continue until we get to the bottom of it," Steve MacKinnon, Canadian transport minister, said in Ottawa.

The pilots have been identified as Antoine Forest and Mackenzie Gunther. Forest lived in Coteau-du-Lac, Quebec, southwest of Montreal, while Toronto college Seneca Polytechnic says Gunther graduated from its Honours Bachelor of Aviation Technology program in 2023.

Passengers on Flight AC8646 said they felt the pilot slamming on the brakes, causing many to hit the seat in front of them, while a flight attendant was thrown onto the tarmac while still strapped in her seat.

The crash has brought into focus the increasing pressures on air traffic controllers in the United States.

LaGuardia airport reopened Monday, but the runway where the collision took place remains closed, and many flights still faced long delays.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press

From Your Site Articles
canada news montreal news travel news air canada montreal airport emergencies and disasters
News
  • The Canadian Press
    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

A Montreal Italian restaurant racked up over $11k in health inspection fines in the past year

It's been open since 1985.

Montreal's weather for the rest of March is looking a lot more like winter than spring

Is Mother Nature mad at us?

Montreal area travellers are getting a second airport option this summer

You might be able to skip YUL.

Everything we know so far about the fatal Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia Airport

From air traffic control transcripts to chilling passenger accounts, here's all the info we have so far.

I started dating in Montreal at 36 — Here's what I wish someone had told me before

"Do I create my profile in French or English?" 🫣

Quebec movie lovers could be owed money from Cineplex thanks to a new class action

The suit alleges the company didn't properly disclose online booking fees.

Montreal gas prices could FINALLY be dropping this week — Here's why

Regular gas could fall by as much as 14 cents per litre.

2 are dead after an Air Canada plane from Montreal crashed at New York's LaGuardia Airport

The plane carrying 76 people touched down and slammed into a fire truck.

A magical Harry Potter world hits Montreal this week & it's the first of its kind in Canada

Yes, there will be Butterbeer.