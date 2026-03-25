Mark Carney called out Air Canada CEO's English-only condolences after deadly plane crash

The CEO is being summoned to testify in Parliament after his 4-minute video included only two French words — "bonjour" and "merci."

​Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau speaks to camera with the subtitles "Hello, bonjour." Right: Mark Carney speaks at a podium.

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau delivers his condolences after Sunday's deadly plane crash in New York. Right: Mark Carney speaks to reporters.

Air Canada | Facebook, Mark Carney | Facebook
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Prime Minister Mark Carney says the Air Canada CEO's English-only message of condolence after Sunday's deadly crash in New York lacked compassion.

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau is being summoned to testify at the House of Commons official languages committee after he shared a four-minute condolence video online that only included two French words — "bonjour" and "merci."

Antoine Forest, one of the two pilots killed in the crash at LaGuardia airport, was a French-speaking Quebecer.

Forest and Mackenzie Gunther died when the Air Canada Jazz flight from Montreal they were landing at LaGuardia collided with a fire truck on the runway Sunday evening.

The Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages had received 84 complaints about Rousseau's video as of Tuesday afternoon.

Carney says Canadian officials continue to work in close collaboration with their American counterparts to determine how this crash happened.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2025.

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  • The Canadian Press
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