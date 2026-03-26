Air Canada's CEO says he's 'deeply saddened' after French language backlash

The CEO says despite many lessons over several years, he still can't speak French.

An Air Canada Express jet taxis past the wreckage of another plane. Right: Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau speaks to camera with the subtitles "Hello, bonjour."

An Air Canada Express jet taxis past the wreckage of the jet that collided with a Port Authority fire truck Sunday night at LaGuardia Airport. Right: Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau delivers his condolences after the deadly plane crash.

Yuki Iwamura | AP Photo, Air Canada | Facebook
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The chief executive of Air Canada is apologizing for not being able to express himself adequately in French after releasing a video message of condolence on the deadly plane crash in New York on Sunday.

Michael Rousseau has been criticized for the four-minute video posted online that only included two French words — "bonjour" and "merci."

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Mark Carney called out Air Canada CEO's English-only condolences after deadly plane crash

"I am deeply saddened that my inability to speak French has diverted attention from the profound grief of the families and the great resilience of Air Canada’s employees," he said in a statement Thursday.

"Despite many lessons over several years, unfortunately, I am still unable to express myself adequately in French. I sincerely apologize for this, but I am continuing my efforts to improve."

Prime Minister Mark Carney said the decision to release the video message only in English showed a "lack of judgment and lack of compassion."

Quebec Premier François Legault called it disrespectful to the airline's employees and its francophone customers, adding that if Rousseau doesn't speak French, he should resign.

Rousseau has also been summoned to testify at the House of Commons official languages committee.

The Air Canada Express flight that crashed was flying from Montreal to New York's LaGuardia Airport, and many of the travellers and crew — including Antoine Forest, one of the two pilots killed — were French-speaking Canadians.

Forest and fellow pilot Mackenzie Gunther died when the aircraft collided with a fire truck on the runway at LaGuardia on Sunday night.

It isn't the first time Rousseau's lack of French has landed him in trouble.

Following a speech in 2021 that was almost entirely in English to the Montreal chamber of commerce, he told reporters he did not need to learn French to get by in Montreal — comments that sparked backlash and for which he apologized the next day.

Rousseau also pledged at the time to improve his French.

As a former federal Crown corporation, Air Canada is subject to the Official Languages Act, which requires that it offer services in French for routes that include airports in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2026.

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