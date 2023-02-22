Airbus Is Hiring To Fill 700 New Jobs In Quebec This Year & Heaps Are For Recent Grads
Here's what you can get.
European aircraft manufacturer Airbus is embarking on a massive hiring push in Canada in 2023. It announced its intention to fill 800 new jobs across Canada. 700 of those jobs will be in Quebec, according to Airbus Canada CEO Benoît Schultz.
In a press release, Airbus said two-thirds of the new positions will be in aircraft production. The remaining third will consist of "support functions." Online, the company lists opportunities in corporate governance, customer service, engineering, human resources, IT, management, manufacturing, production and performance management, supply management, and quality assurance in Quebec.
Airbus currently employs around 3,600 people in Mirabel, Quebec, the location of both its A220 aircraft manufacturing program headquarters and its subsidiary Stelia Aerospace.
Among the new hires, Schultz says the corporation aims to have one-third be recent graduates and "early-career professionals."
Airbus also touts its employee-led inclusion initiatives, including endeavours for gender balance, LGBTQ+ acceptance, and cognitive diversity. A third of the new jobs are earmarked for women.
Job benefits listed online include a pension plan, stock options, health insurance, employee travel and entertainment discounts, and opportunities for job and skill training. The company also highlights its employees' "international mobility."
"Airbus continues to have great ambitions for Canada," Schultz said in the release. "I call on those who want to make sustainable aerospace a reality to join our team."