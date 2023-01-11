Health Canada Is Accepting Admin Job Applications & The Salary Range Is $50,800 To $70,600
There are positions to fill across Canada.
Health Canada is looking to find new recruits. The federal health department is in the process of stocking its inventory of candidates to fill clerical and administrative support positions and program officer roles. Applicants don't need a university degree and the posted salary range is $50,821 to $70,622.
The inventory, according to the online listing, could be used to fill Health Canada jobs across the country, including in Montreal, where Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada have offices.
Applicants therefore won't be applying for a specific job. Moreover, these employment opportunities are temporary, with a maximum term of 90 working days.
Any person residing in Canada and even Canadian citizens residing overseas can apply before the deadline on January 31, 2023.
For your application, you'll need a high school diploma, your résumé and contacts for two references.
Also, there are various language requirements so you might need to be fluent in English or French, or bilingual.
To apply, you must create an online account and answers some questions about yourself. Health Canada is also asking for a blurb or video to introduce yourself.
If you meet the criteria, you may be contacted for the next phase of the recruiting process.
People with disabilities are also invited to apply to this other inventory. In that case, job offers may come as short-term contracts or indeterminate appointments. Applications for that inventory are open until April 1, 2023.
Health Canada admin and program officer jobs
Salary: $50,821 to $70,622
Company: Health Canada or the Public Health Agency of Canada
