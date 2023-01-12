15 Of The Most In-Demand Jobs In Canada For 2023, According To Randstad
Many of the roles pay well with little formal training.
The job market in Canada has remained in flux since the onset of the pandemic, with many companies adjusting their hiring practices due to economic insecurity and a labour shortage. Fortunately, the outlook is bright for first-time job seekers and those looking to shift careers.
An annual ranking of the most in-demand jobs nationwide by Randstad shows there are lots of positions that can offer "security and stability in uncertain times."
According to Randstad business analysts, who looked at customer data and the kinds of roles posted over the past year, jobs in technology, healthcare and professional services will see the most growth in 2023, including a number of roles that require little formal training but offer solid compensation.
"It’s interesting to see that a degree isn’t the only path to steady employment and a secure income," said Randstad Canada Executive Vice President Marie-Pier Bédard.
Changing consumer habits due to COVID-19 have led companies to invest in e-commerce. That means jobs in digital marketing and customer service are seeing a boon, along with those linked to supply chain facilitation.
"With the vast increase in demand for online deliveries, reduced delivery cycle, never-before competitive market, and ever-increasing customer demand, we also see a strong need for supply chain positions, like production supervisors, warehouse workers and drivers," said Bédard.
Here are Randstad's top 15 most in-demand jobs for 2023:
Developer
As many companies pivot to more online commerce, tech talent is vital to build digital platforms, from web-based to software development.
Salary range: 68K - 155K
HR Manager
HR managers are needed to help companies navigate increasing budget constraints and changing work environments, including remote and hybrid models.
Salary range: 75K to 156K
Mechanical Engineer
An emphasis on renewable energy in recent years means more jobs are opening up for mechanical engineers, including in the aerospace, automotive, manufacturing and biomedical fields.
Salary range: 66K to 131K
Welder
Blue-collar workers are in high demand across the country as an older skilled workforce retires. "Since the 1970s, high schools did not encourage skilled trades as a career path, resulting in decades of shortages of skilled young people in this sector," said Bédard.
Salary range: 40K - 74K
Accounting Technician/Bookkeeper
Accounting is so in demand in the country that it's part of the Canadian immigration Express Entry System.
Salary range: 61K - 114K
Registered Nurse
A huge registered nurse shortage has hospitals and private practices scrambling to fill open positions.
Salary range: 68K - 94K
Warehouse Worker
There are lots of opportunities opening up for unskilled labour related to moving goods, like warehouse workers, and some are willing to pay up to 70K a year for employees without a degree.
Salary range: $17 - $29/hour
Customer Service Representative
People who are comfortable working from home to provide personalised customer service and who are good with tech (especially CRM systems) will have their pick of roles.
Salary range: 43K - 74K
Driver
Another crucial role in supply chain and getting goods to where they need to go is seeing a widespread labour shortage, making trucker and driver jobs more in-demand than ever.
Salary range: 42K - 65K
Sales Associate
When stores closed during the pandemic, many sales associates moved to other roles. Now companies have reopened and are looking to refill those roles.
Salary range: 46K - 84K
Administrative Assistant
Office management and ensuring companies have smooth workflow at every level remain essential roles, so administrative assistant positions won't be drying up any time soon.
Salary range: 47K - 99K
Business Analyst
A major shift to online sales for most companies means a lot more digitally-based data to sift through and use to develop growth strategies.
Salary range: 62K - 142K
Production Supervisor
More companies are hiring production supervisors to manage deliveries for online orders while reducing margins amid ever-increasing customer demand.
Salary range: 53K - 114K
Digital Marketing Coordinator
A move to e-commerce in the past few years has most businesses pivoting to improve their online presence. Digital marketing coordinators will be highly sought after to manage all kinds of major projects.
Salary range: 62K - 122K
Construction Project Manager
The construction sector is hiring to keep up with a housing boom across Canada. Managers will remain in-demand to make sure those ongoing projects run smoothly.
Salary range: 61K - 150K