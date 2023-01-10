A 2023 Ranking Of The Highest-Paying Jobs In Canada Is Out
It includes some surprises, like Forklift Operator.
Recruitment and consulting firm Randstad has released its ranking of the 10 "highest paying jobs in Canada for 2023," outlining the market trends that could inform salaries in the years to come.
With a salary range that Randstad puts at between $75,000 and $130,000, Full-Stack Developer topped the list. The University of Toronto School of Continuing Studies describes these developers as the "Swiss army knives of the development world," dealing with both the front end and back end of websites and apps. Randstad noted a record-high demand for people who can fill these positions and forecasts it will continue to grow.
Financial Analyst and HR Manager followed with salary ranges of $80,000 to $120,000 and $80,000 to $110,000, respectively.
Next on the list was Millwright, a position that covers machinery installation and maintenance. Randstad puts the salary range at $50,000 to $95,000 and anticipates more demand as sophisticated automation becomes widespread.
Manufacturing Production Supervisor ($65,000 to $100,000), Executive Assistant ($60,000 to $96,000), Solution Architect (an IT specialist that designs bespoke solutions to meet business objectives; $84,000 to $130,000), occupied the fifth, sixth and seventh positions.
Forklift Operator, a job whose compensation Randstad says has benefited from the burgeoning e-commerce industry, followed in eighth place with a salary range of $40,000 to $58,000.
Electrical Engineer ($80,000 to $115,000) and Construction Project Manager (approximately $100,000) round out the list.
According to information shared with MTL Blog, Randstad's ranking is based on employer-supplied salary data from the Economic Research Institute. Its salary ranges represent the 25th and 75th percentiles for entry-level, mid-level and senior-level positions, a Randstad spokesperson said.