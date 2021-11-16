Alberta Premier Jason Kenney Went Off On Quebec & It Seems Like No One Was Impressed
Raise your hand if you're tired of provincial premiers hating on Quebec over transfer payments. While it's no surprise to no one, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney went off on Quebec over federal transfer payments at a recent Alberta National Assembly meeting and quite frankly, no one was impressed.
"Quebec saw its equalization transfers from the national government increase year after year to over $13-billion," exclaimed the premier, "effectively, we had unemployed Albertans through their federal taxes, transferring funds to a province which had lower unemployment."
While Albertans contribute $20 billion a year, Quebec is receiving $13 billion a year in equalization payments while blocking the very industry that helps us create so much wealth. This kind of unfairness is why Albertans demand respect in the federation.
Citing a lack of "fairness," Kenney explained that Alberta will "no longer abide by a system where we are compelled to subsidize public services in other parts of Canada."
Few people were impressed by the Alberta premier's speech and fewer still agreed with what he had to say.
When the federal government gives money to Alberta, it's Albertan's money coming home, according to Kenney. But when the federal government gives money to Quebec, it's not Quebecers money coming home. No, that's also Albertan's money, according to Kenney.
A few people pointed out that Kenney only complains about transfer payments whenever Quebec gets them.
In 2019, Kenney called out the Bloc Québécois and its leader, Yves-François Blanchet for being "keen to take the money generated by oilfield workers."
Blanchet also drew the ire of several Albertans on social media after he called their province "an oil state." Some resorted to calling the Bloc leader a "parasite" and posted some truly atrocious things about Quebec.
Jason Kenney is an absolute embarrassment to Alberta. Good God.
One can always tell when Conservative governments in Alberta are in trouble. They drop derogatory and mostly misinformed comments about Québec.
This time, critics seem to be less keen to come to Kenney's defence. According to reports, his approval rating has cratered to a lowly 22% — the lowest among all Canadian premiers.
Quebec Premier François Legault's approval rating, meanwhile, is sitting pretty at 56%.