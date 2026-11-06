Driving in the city this weekend? These Montreal road closures could slow you down
Especially if you're heading over the bridge.
Montreal drivers have had a rough fall on the roads (we're not just talking about switching to winter tires). Unfortunately, this weekend won't offer much of a break.
Quebec's transport ministry and Mobilité Montréal are warning of major roadwork across the city from Friday, November 6 to Monday, November 9. The biggest one is a full closure of the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine bridge-tunnel, not for one night, but for three nights in a row.
Add in lane closures on the Mercier Bridge and weeks of detours around the Ville-Marie tunnel, and it's probably a good idea to plan your trips ahead of time.
Here's what's closing and when.
Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine bridge-tunnel (A-25)
The tunnel between Montreal and Longueuil will be completely closed in both directions on three nights this weekend:
- Friday: 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday
- Saturday: 11 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday
- Sunday: 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday
All access ramps will close 30 minutes before each closure.
Northbound, toward Montreal, drivers will be detoured via the A-20 west to exit 90, then Route 132 west to exit 82 toward the Jacques-Cartier Bridge, De Lorimier Avenue and Notre-Dame Street. Trucks will be detoured via Pie-IX Boulevard and Sherbrooke Street.
Southbound, toward Longueuil, drivers will be detoured from exit 5 via De Boucherville, Hochelaga, Dickson and Notre-Dame streets and René-Lévesque Boulevard to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge. Trucks taller than 4.25 metres will be detoured via de l'Assomption Boulevard, Sherbrooke Street and Pie-IX Boulevard.
Souligny Avenue will also be closed eastbound between Dickson and Honoré-Beaugrand streets, with a detour via Dickson Street north, Hochelaga Street or Notre-Dame Street.
Mercier Bridge (Route 138)
From 3 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday, one of two lanes on the Mercier Bridge will be closed heading toward Montreal, between Kahnawake and the island.
The ministry is warning of a risk of congestion during the day, so give yourself extra time if you’re coming in from the South Shore.
Ville-Marie tunnel (Route 136)
This will affect more than just weekend drivers. City of Montreal work is causing long-term closures at several entrances to the Ville-Marie tunnel.
Eastbound, until November 11, the entrances from Notre-Dame Street (east and west), de la Montagne Street, and the A-10 west (Bonaventure) at Robert-Bourassa Boulevard are closed. Drivers will be detoured via Notre-Dame Street west and Peel, Saint-Antoine and Atateken streets.
Westbound, until November 20, the access from exit 5 (A-10, Route 112, Samuel-De Champlain Bridge) toward Mansfield Street and downtown is closed. The detour runs via the A-10 east, Robert-Bourassa Boulevard and Wellington, Peel and Saint-Antoine streets.
Rue Wellington, downtown
Speaking of Wellington, the downtown stretch between Peel Street and Robert-Bourassa Boulevard will be closed on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The work could continue on Sunday during the same hours, depending on how things go.
Route 132 in Châteauguay
On the South Shore, Route 132 (Saint-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard) will be closed eastbound at Lauzon Street and d'Anjou Boulevard in Châteauguay, from 5 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday. Traffic will run in both directions on the westbound side of the road.
Lauzon Street will also be closed at Route 132, with a detour via Sainte-Marguerite Boulevard and Richard, Rainville, Leclerc and Doyon streets.
Taking the REM instead?
Keep in mind that planned work on the REM means service will start later than usual on Saturdays and Sundays until December 20.
The ministry says work could be cancelled or changed due to weather or other conditions, so it's a good idea to check Québec 511 before you head out.
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