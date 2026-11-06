10 things I always buy at Dollarama because they're high-quality and affordable
Run, don't walk!
Some of the best Dollarama finds are the everyday essentials you keep coming back for. From kitchen utensils to craft supplies, these affordable Dollarama products have earned a permanent spot on my shopping list.
Dollarama is like a low-maintenance partner that cares about both your feelings and your wallet. It shows up when you need it, rarely asks for much and usually has snacks. Honestly, a strong foundation for any relationship.
But, like any partner, it has its flaws. Not everything on those shelves deserves your commitment, and a low price tag can only carry the relationship so far. The trick is knowing what's worth keeping around. A little curiosity, some trial and error and suddenly you know which aisle holds your happily ever after.
Now, I'm no relationship therapist, but I am a Dollarama enthusiast. So while I wouldn't necessarily trust myself to tell you whether to text your ex, I feel very qualified to tell you which purchases deserve a second date.
I've browsed the aisles, put my purchases to use, and found the keepers. Here are 10 Dollarama items I regularly buy because they're affordable, surprisingly good quality and useful enough to keep me coming back. At this point, we're basically exclusive.
Plates, cups and mugs
Dollarama cup.
Believe me when I say I've been using the same $2.50 Dollarama plates for six years. Every day. They barely have a scratch, which is more than I can say for some of my more expensive purchases.
You'll find basic white plates alongside colourful and patterned options, with dinner plates, dessert plates and bowls to match. These might be your everyday dishes rather than the ones you save for your mother-in-law's visits, but honestly, if she has taste, she'll approve of these too.
And the cups deserve their own moment. Between the different colours, patterns and themes, it's surprisingly easy to become emotionally attached to something you're supposed to drink from. I spotted drinking glasses for as little as $1.50 and cute coffee mugs for $3.50, including ones with little animal paws. Apparently, even my coffee needs a cuteness budget.
If the plates haven't won your mother-in-law over, serve her coffee in one of those mugs. I can't promise a better relationship, but at least you'll have spent very little trying.
Food storage containers
Plastic containers at Dollarama Canada.
A lot of us have survived on someone else's cooking at some point. Consider this your reminder to return their food containers and buy your own. You were gifted the leftovers, not custody of the Tupperware.
With packs of four starting at $3.50, Dollarama makes that a pretty affordable breakup. My favourites are the Betty Crocker containers, which come in different sizes, from small squares to deep rectangular options, depending on how generously someone has fed you.
Most importantly, my mother approves of them. And if you've ever witnessed a mother track down a missing food container, you know that endorsement carries weight.
Storage organizers
Storage containers at Dollarama.
I don't want to call myself a hoarder. But as a hoarder, I need somewhere to put everything I'm absolutely convinced I'll use one day.
Dollarama's storage organizers have come to my rescue more than once. Whether it's notebooks, toys or an entire winter's worth of scarves and gloves, there are boxes in different sizes and shapes to keep the chaos contained. Some even have colourful lids that look like building blocks, because apparently organizing my stuff requires buying more cute stuff, too.
The biggest one I spotted was a 20-litre box for $5. Mine have also survived several apartment moves, which is more than I can say for my patience. They're sturdy, they last, and they help make my collection of "potentially useful things" look intentional.
Hangers
Hangers at Dollarama Canada.
Growing up with a sibling meant constantly stealing hangers from their closet. Maybe if I'd had a Dollarama around, my sibling wouldn't have been so annoyed all the time.
Now I probably have more hangers than clothes, but the deals at Dollarama keep me hanging around (see what I did there?).
You can find packs of seven plastic hangers for $2 with different colours and sizes to choose from. If you're feeling fancy, there are even four-packs of velvet hangers for $3, for that coat you swear is real leather.
Get these at Dollarama. Find a different reason to fuel the sibling rivalry.
Hand soap
Hand soap at Dollarama.
I think COVID-19 quarantine made me appreciate putting actual thought into choosing hand soap. I may or may not plan my week around a particular fruit scent now.
At $3.50 for 750 millilitres, I can go from strawberry peony to apple pear depending on my mood. Some people switch up their perfume: Apparently, I switch up what's next to the sink.
The real win, though, is the 1.9-litre Spa Soap lavender refill. That will last you a while, even if you keep finding excuses to wash your hands just to smell the lavender again.
Pet treats
Dollarama pet food selection.
If you're a pet owner, you know pets come with their own personalities and mood swings. I don't know my cat's actual birthday, but I'm 90% sure he's a Gemini. His favourite treat can become his worst nightmare overnight, leaving me buying different options like I'm catering an event for a very difficult client.
Luckily, Dollarama has a variety of dog and cat treats in different sizes and flavours, at prices that make keeping up with his demands a little easier.
My little orange boy's favourite is the 180-gram mega pack of Temptations for $2.75, although his preferred flavour depends on his mood. My favourite remains whichever one makes him happiest. He's clearly established who's in charge here.
Kids' toys
Dollarama toys.
My 4-year-old nephew visited over the summer, and being the cool aunt that I am, I had to buy him a toy almost every day. Mostly because he forced me, but also because it's fun to annoy his parents.
The only reason I could afford this level of auntie excellence was Dollarama's toy section. We never really made it past the dinosaur section, but there's plenty beyond the prehistoric era: dartboards for $4, playing cards for $1.25 and princess dolls for $5.
Most days, I was going just to browse for myself, if I'm being honest. He was a very convenient excuse.
Arts and crafts supplies
Dollarama arts and crafts section.
Now, I'm no painting prodigy, but I do enjoy the occasional sip-and-paint night with friends. Some of my favourite memories involve passing a Dollarama canvas between four people and seeing what we come up with. Most of the time, it's pretty terrible, but we're to blame for that, not Dollarama.
Canvases range from little 5-by-7-inch options for $1.75 to 18-by-24-inch ones for $5. You can get one for each friend, although I highly recommend the rotating approach. Shared artistic responsibility means nobody has to take the blame for whatever that thing in the corner is supposed to be.
My picks are the 118-millilitre DecoArt acrylic paint bottles for $2 each, in just about every colour I could want. I definitely bought more than I needed. Add an assorted paintbrush set starting at $1.50, and you've got everything you need to explore your artistic side. Whether that side has any talent is a separate conversation.
Party supplies
Party supplies at Dollarama.
I don't want to be one of those people who celebrate quarter birthdays and half birthdays, but every time I walk through Dollarama's party aisle, I start reconsidering. Six months and three days older? Get the balloons.
There's enough in that one section to put together an entire birthday bash: plastic table covers starting at $1.50, disposable plates and cups for $1.75, gift wrap for $2 and bags of 20 balloons for $1.50. And there are plenty of colours and themes to work with.
Then come the $1.50 party hats, $1.25 candles in both number and stick styles, $4 glow sticks and gift bags in practically every size. The list goes on, much like my excuses to throw a party.
Birthdays can get expensive. Saving on supplies leaves more budget room for the cake, which is where my priorities lie anyway. You can even pick up some Canadian and Quebec-made snacks while you're there.
Greeting cards
Dollarama finds — greeting cards.
There's nothing better than making someone you love feel celebrated. And thanks to greeting cards, you don't have to exhaust your creativity or your bank account to do it. Someone else has already found the words. You just have to sign your name and take the credit.
Dollarama has cards for birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and just about anyone you'd want to celebrate. At $1 each, reminding a family member, friend or partner that you're thinking of them is a pretty affordable gesture.
Personally, I'm sold the second there's an animal on the front. I could spend an hour trying to explain how much you mean to me, but this tiny illustrated kitten seems to have it covered.
These Dollarama finds prove that you don't have to spend a lot to treat yourself right. Sometimes, happiness is just a few bucks and an evening browsing the aisles. And if that sounds like a cheap date, well, I did say we were basically exclusive.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.