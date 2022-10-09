5 Available Work-From-Home Quebec Jobs That Pay Up To $120,000
You can make bank from your couch.
So you want to work from home, but you also want to make bank. There are plenty of remote jobs available in Quebec right now, so feel free to get your hopes up — that is, if you have transferrable skills and a qualification or two.
These roles offer the opportunity to do remote work, but each company has their own rules and regulations, so be sure to read the application thoroughly. You don't want to get stuck taking a job with three days in-office if all you want to do is work at your kitchen table in a bathrobe all day.
Finance Manager
Salary: $90,000 to $100,000
Company: Recrute Action Inc.
Who Should Apply: Bilingual finance enthusiasts with at least five years of related experience are a good fit for this job, which involves planning and managing a budget for a recruitment firm. Applicants should be detail-oriented and comfortable with Microsoft Suite and knowledgeable about building management. If you're familiar with SPACE software (not like for rockets), that's a big plus.
Regional Sales Manager
Salary: $90,000 to $120,000
Company: Scout Talent Inc.
Who Should Apply: Applicants should be bilingual and hold a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering along with five or more years of experience working with electrical and related industries. In this role, you'd be generating sales leads and working to reach regional sales objectives. If you're ambitious and charismatic, this role might be the one for you.
Computer Application Programmer
Salary: $80,000 to $100,000
Company: Bell Canada
Who Should Apply: Programmers with three to five years of experience in Java and object-oriented programming languages, as well as Python and shell script, are encouraged to apply for this role. It's an opportunity for Canadian citizens only, and you have to know both French and English. If that's a surprise, then maybe consider Ontario.
IT Development Manager
Salary: $86,000 to $120,000
Company: Amilia Technologies Inc.
Who Should Apply: Amilia is looking for people with computer science experience (either from a Bachelor's or equivalent work) with at least five years of information technology management experience. You should be comfortable leading a small team and receiving direct reports. You'd be responsible for planning and maintaining the office environment and infrastructure, and if that sounds fun to you, maybe this is your next step!
Applied Data Scientist
Salary: $80,000 to $93,000
Company: AIRUDI, Inc.
Who Should Apply: Data lovers with strong Python experience and five years of applied data science work under their belt will fit in well here. Applicants should be experienced with presenting and visualizing data, as well as working with SQL and NoSQL databases. You should also hold a graduate degree in some quantitative discipline and be comfortable working with conversational AI (no, not as your coworkers).
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.