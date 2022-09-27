7 Government Of Canada Jobs Available Right Now That All Pay Over $100,000
Get those résumés ready!
The Government of Canada is looking to fill various positions, all of which pay well over $100,000. There are jobs currently available in a number of federal departments and agencies including Environment and Climate Change Canada, Indigenous Services Canada and Fisheries and Oceans Canada, to name a few.
In addition to landing a role that pays a six-figure salary, you would also be eligible for a slew of sweet benefits. As an employee of the federal government, you would be entitled to a health care plan, dental plan, disability insurance, and vacation and leave packages.
So, if you've been on the hunt for a job with the Government of Canada and have the qualifications, then dust off your CV and apply away.
Director General
Salary: $152,506 to $179,348
Department: Various agencies
Who Should Apply: Candidates must have a degree from recognized-post-secondary institutions in a specialty related to this particular position. You must also have experience in resource management and budgeting, accounting operations, financial policy and internal controls, financial systems, financial reports, financial management administration, costing and transfer payments.
Various language requirements are necessary for this role, and secret security clearance is required. Candidates must be willing and able to work overtime on short notice and travel occasionally. The deadline to apply is September 29, 2022.
Policy Manager
Salary: $100,121 to $129,869
Department: Environment and Climate Change Canada
Who Should Apply: Duties for this role include planning, coordinating and leading project teams while formulating recommendations concerning developing and implementing policies, programs and legislation/regulations. Candidates must have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution and experience conducting research and analysis related to environmental and natural resources management.
Per the job listing, experience in developing and implementing mitigation policies and programs related to climate change is an asset. Bilingualism is imperative for this role. The deadline to apply is September 29, 2022.
Senior Analyst
Salary: $109,700 to $141,900
Department: Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada
Who Should Apply: A degree from a recognized post-secondary institution in the following fields of study is required: commerce, business administration, economics, finance, accounting, law, maths, public administration and/or public policy. Candidates should be able to research and analyze financial information, business plans and legal agreements.
Experience interpreting legislation or regulations related to the Canadian financial sector is considered an asset, per the listing. Candidates must undergo a security clearance check. The deadline to apply is September 29, 2022.
Senior Director, Finance
Salary: $136,270 to $160,299
Department: Various agencies
Who Should Apply: According to the job posting, candidates must have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in accounting, finance, business or public administration, commerce and/or economics. Experience in resource management and budgeting, accounting operations, financial policy and internal controls, financial systems, financial reports, financial management administration, costing and transfer payments is a major asset.
Bilingualism is imperative for this position and applicants must be able and willing to undergo a secret security clearance. The deadline to apply for this job is September 29, 2022.
Head Nurse
Salary: $96,747 - $148,590
Department: Indigenous Services Canada
Who Should Apply: Per the job listing, the charge nurse promotes positive relationships within the interdisciplinary clinical team and community all while coordinating and supervising care delivery, providing clinical guidance and supporting the management and administration of the clinic or health centre.
Rotations in Quebec for charge nurses are 16 days on and 12 days off. The minimum experience requirement for this position is one year of independent clinical experience as a registered nurse.
Industrial Technology Advisor
Salary: $126,501 to $138,927
Department: Industrial Research Assistance Program
Who Should Apply: Candidates must possess a post-secondary degree in science or engineering or have a combination of a post-secondary degree and significant work experience. You must also have "recent and extensive industrial business experience" in one or more of the following fields: computer engineering, computer science, cyber security expertise, data science and/or digital intelligence.
A reliability status check is required and applicants must be able and willing to travel locally, nationally or internationally. A valid driver's license and access to the use of a vehicle is also a requirement for this position. The deadline to apply is September 30, 2022.
IT Manager
Salary: $101,541 to $126,390
Department: Fisheries and Oceans Canada
Who Should Apply: Candidates must have graduated from a two-year program with acceptable specialization in one of the following fields: computer science, information technology and/or information management. Recent experience in planning and delivery of IM/IT projects/products along with formulating and presenting advice is required.
Various language requirements and a secret security clearance are needed for this role. Candidates must be able and willing to travel and work overtime. The deadline to apply is October 2, 2022.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.