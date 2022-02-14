Trending Topics

This Quiz Reveals Which Health Services Job You'd Be Best At, Based On Your Personality

It'll get you one step closer to your dream job.

Littlewolf1989 | Adobe Stock, Cedric Fauntleroy | Pexels

Quebec's health and social services network keeps the province running. Through the expertise of its dedicated employees, this network allows people to improve both their physical and mental health.

If you're looking to make a difference and help your fellow Quebecers, you might want to consider a career in the field of health and social services.

There are so many open positions — and they go way beyond just clinic jobs — from speech pathologists and dieticians to cooks and administrative technicians.

Edward Jenner | Pexels

In this line of work, you can show off your kindness, humanity and listening skills.

Not sure which job is right for you? No worries. This short and simple 10-question quiz can help! Sort through all the possibilities and find a position that's suited to your unique personality.

Quebec's health and social services network offers over 200 different types of jobs, so there's something for everybody.

Plus, there are a bunch of short and long-term training and education opportunities available that’ll set you up for an exciting career — one where you'll get to explore possibilities and make meaningful connections.

For some of these programs, you can even get grants or a subsidized cost.

With great working conditions right off the bat and plenty of growth opportunities, a people-focused job can be equal parts rewarding and enriching.

To learn more about your quiz results, check out the Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services' website.


This article was originally published in French on Narcity Quebec.

