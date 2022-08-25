An Open STM Customer Service Agent Job Pays Between $67,449 And $85,467 & Requires A DEC
And you wouldn't even have to deal with customers in person.
The STM is accepting applications for a customer service agent job that pays between $67,449 and $85,467 per year. The only education requirement is a college diploma (DEC).
The agent would work in a "customer contact center" — not in the field — and deal with questions and comments sent to the transit company.
In addition to responding to messages from customers, they'll draft corporate position statements, propose ways to make their workflow more efficient, manage complaints and follow-ups, translate information and conduct surveys among other tasks outlined in the online job posting.
Applicants need to speak French and be able to communicate in English. They'll also need at least three years of "relevant" customer service experience on top of their college degree.
The customer service agent's workplace is in downtown Montreal (at Place Bonaventure) but the STM says telework may be a possibility. The company's contact centre is open every single day of the year including holidays. Agents work 35 hours per week but may need to be "flexible with their schedules," the STM warns.
Among other benefits outlined online, STM employees enjoy a pension plan — said to be "one of the most advantageous and enviable in Quebec" — health insurance, gym discounts and free travel not only on the STM and exo commuter train networks, but also transit networks in Laval, Longueuil and Quebec City.
There's also a tuition reimbursement program, "access to training as needed and an integration program for new managers."
The STM is accepting applications for the customer service agent position until September 5, 2022.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.