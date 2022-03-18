Bath & Body Works Canada Announced A Deal On 3-Wick Candles This Weekend
Three-wick candles for $13.95! B&BW fans assemble!
Bath & Body Works Canada's three-wick candles are on sale from March 18 into the wee hours of March 21. The large candles, which have a cult-like following and whose scents have inspired a whole genre of YouTube videos, are normally CA$26.95.
This weekend, they're all $13.95.
To avoid the throngs of B&BW fans who are sure to descend upon the cramped store in the basement of the Eaton Centre in downtown Montreal, prospective buyers can now take advantage of the company's Canadian online store.
The online store launched in September 2021 after years (years!) of calls from Canadians for Bath & Body Works to create a domestic platform. Previously, Canadians had to use the U.S. online store if they wanted to place an order remotely. Canadian shoppers had to suffer both prices in USD and international shipping costs.
The deal on three-wick candles will appear automatically at online checkout.
In a March 18 email to subscribers, Bath & Body Works said the promotion applies to more than 90 candles.
The fine print says the deal will last specifically until 6:29 a.m. ET onMarch 21, 2022, while supplies last.
There's unfortunately a limit of 18 candles per purchase and we absolutely will not judge anyone who approaches that cut-off.
There's also a deal on body care products this weekend whereby customers can buy two and get one free or buy three and get three free. In both cases, B&BW specifies that the free items will be the lowest priced products in any given cart. The deal also excludes hand creams, "fun size" fragrances and gift sets.
That promotion lasts until 6:29 a.m. ET on March 22, 2022.