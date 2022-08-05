Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Bath & Body Works Canada Has A Buy 2, Get 2 Free Sale On Candles This Week

Sweet deals are available on soaps and body care, too! 😍

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Three-wick candles from Bath & Body Works.

If you're a candle lover and can't get enough of Bath & Body Works' deliciously scented items, then you're in for a sweet (smelling) treat. Bath & Body Works currently has a buy two, get two free sale on candles across the country and it includes their most recent roster of fall-inspired scents.

The sale applies to both three-wick and single-wick candles. It even lets you mix and match, in case you want to take home a variety of candles.

With fall just around the corner, our preference is leaning toward some of Bath & Body Works' autumn scents, including Sweater Weather, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Marshmallow Fireside and Autumn Woods.

The promotion is on until this Sunday, August 7 — so you've got a couple more days to take advantage of this deal. If you prefer shopping online — which Canadians finally have the option to, via the Bath & Body Works Canadian website -- then simply add four candles to your cart and the promotion will be applied directly at checkout.

If you're looking to snag a few other offers, Bath & Body Works Canada is also having a buy three, get three free on all body care products.

For all the hand soap aficionados out there, you can also wash get your hands on an array of their new hand soap scents, including Fresh Forest Sage, Pumpkin Apple, Flannel and Sunrise Woods. Luckily, you can benefit from yet another deal with six soaps going for $32 or four soaps for $24.

Happy shopping!

