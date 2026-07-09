Quebecers who bought beef after 2015 could get part of a proposed $8M price-fixing settlement

A proposed settlement has been reached with various companies accused of conspiring to fix the price of beef in Canada.

Various cuts of beef in the meat section of a grocery store.

Various cuts of beef are seen in the meat section at an Atlantic Superstore grocery in Halifax, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

Kelly Clark | The Canadian Press
Writer

Canadians who bought beef after 2015 could be eligible for a share of nearly $8 million as part of a proposed settlement with companies over allegations of price fixing.

A proposed settlement has been reached with some of the meat companies accused of conspiring to fix the price of beef for Canadian consumers.

A statement from multiple Canadian law firms issued Thursday said JBS USA Company, Swift Beef Company, JBS Packerland Inc., and JBS Canada ULC have agreed to pay $7.49 million, while National Beef will pay $495,000.

The deal still needs to be approved by the courts and is not considered an admission of wrongdoing by the companies.

The class-action lawsuit against multiple major corporations in the meat industry was filed in 2022. The lawyers say action against other defendants from the companies Cargill and Tyson is still continuing.

In his decision to certify the class action last year, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Michael Thomas said the companies were accused of conspiring with each other to "fix, maintain, increase or control the price of beef as well as fix, maintain, control, prevent or lessen the production or supply of beef" to influence the price.

The lawsuit accuses senior executives and employees of communicating with each other in secret about "the exchange of private and competitively sensitive information regarding the supply of fed cattle and the production and sale of beef," Thomas said.

It alleges that as a result of the communication, the companies conspired to reduce and manage their respective slaughter volumes, controlling the supply of beef, while at the same time fixing the price of beef sold in Canada and elsewhere.

It says they would periodically agree to reduce the number of cattle slaughtered or reduce the capacity at certain slaughtering plants.

Details have not been released on how Canadians would qualify for a share of the proposed settlement money.

Hearings on whether to approve the deal will be held in September in British Columbia and December in Quebec.

A summary on the law firm's website says the courts will decide how the settlement funds will be distributed and how someone can apply to receive a share.

The settlement does not include beef products and beef purchased by the food service industry, such as restaurants.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2026.

From Your Site Articles
grocery prices class action lawsuit
News
  • The Canadian Press
    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Canadians with Keurig machines have until tomorrow to claim up to $75 from this settlement

It applies to K-Cup pods too.

Some Canadians are getting a bonus government payment this week — Here's who qualifies

Check your bank account!

Quebec has 27 billionaire families and the gap below them is staggering

The wealthiest 1% of families in Quebec are estimated to control 24.6% of everything in the province.

I'm a Montreal local and here's my ranking of the best neighbourhoods in the city

Moving to MTL? Look no further.

Check your groceries: Dozens of food items were recently recalled in Quebec

Including maple syrup and oysters.

A bunch of grocery items won't be taxed in Quebec anymore starting next week

Quebec is dropping the tax on ice cream, pastries, toilet paper, and more.

This Montreal-based job needs no experience or degree and pays up to $127K a year

A high school diploma, or the equivalent, is enough to apply.

People are fleeing Ontario and B.C. twice as fast as Quebec, new data shows

About 120,640 people emigrated from Canada in 2025.

Hydro-Québec is handing out free smart thermostats (with installation) but there's a catch

Hydro-Québec estimates that people who use one save around $200 a year.

Canada's best cities for 2026 got ranked and Montreal fell behind Ottawa

At least we beat Vancouver!