You haven't truly brunched in Montreal unless you've tried at least 7 of these 12 spots
How many can you check off the list?
There aren't many better ways to start your weekend morning than going out for brunch. Gathering some friends and sharing some eggs benny or pancakes at your favourite morning meal spot can turn any typical Saturday or Sunday into a delicious adventure.
If you've lived in the city for a while, you might consider yourself a connoisseur of great brunches in Montreal, but there are always more to try. You might find that even as a brunch enthusiast, there are a few gems you haven't checked off the list yet.
From omelettes and bacon to waffles and hash browns, here's your guide to finding the best restaurants for brunch in Montreal.
Bar George
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Classic British fare with Full English Breakfast
Address: 1440 Drummond, Montreal, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Bar George is a historic restaurant perfect for intimate moments and a refined brunch. You'll find caviar with egg white and yolk, a basket of viennoiseries, avocado and halloumi toast with Branston pickle, and lobster omelettes, to name a few.
Régine Café
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Upscale brunch spot
Address: 1840 Beaubien East, Montreal, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: From chorizo toast and zucchini bread to banana walleye and Scottish egg mushroom, there is something for everyone at this creative brunch spot. They even have a vegan menu.
India Rosa
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Modern Indian brunch
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: If you're up for something unique, this aesthetic Indian brunch spot is worth a visit. India Rosa is a modern Indian restaurant with "fusion brunch" dishes like tikka salmon toast and channa masala with egg. You can dig into some flavourful twists on classic brunch dishes.
Antipode
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Elevated brunch
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Antipode serves up colourful lattes and a drool-worthy brunch menu. You can find salted French toast with bacon, apple pie pancakes, brown butter eggs and shakshuka (including a vegan version).
Le 30 Février
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Mediterranean and Middle Eastern breakfast
Address: 50, Rachel East, Montreal, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: From eggy sandos to bennies, this cute breakfast spot has many aesthetic brunch dishes to discover. You can start your day with avo toast with braised beef or salmacado toasts. It is also 100% halal.
Paparmane
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Tea Room
Address: 209, Notre Dame West, Montreal, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: This place offers English-style tea room fare like finger sandwiches, crumpets and cakes on tiered trays. It is a charming location to enjoy brunch with your besties. Vegetarian and vegan options are available with a reservation.
Olive and Gourmando
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Bakery, café and restaurant
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: This elevated brunch spot has healthy dishes like salty ricotta, cucumber and watercress, hot-smoked salmon tartine, and croissant sandwiches.
Larry's
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: French café
Address: 5201, Boul Saint Laurent, Montreal, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: This is a cute spot for brunch with friends. Here you'll find classic menu items like scones, bacon, eggs, salmon and toast to start your weekend off right.
Arthur's Nosh Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Traditional Jewish deli
Address: 4621 Notre Dame West, Montreal, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: This café, known for its breakfast items, has reimagined Jewish fare and many other delights. For example, the Latke Special, which is a poached egg, latke, and smoked salmon, or the Moroccan Toast, which is challah, poached eggs, and Moroccan-style eggplant.
Archway
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Vegan Health Bar
Address: 3683 Wellington, Montreal, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: This Verdun health bar is an aesthetically pleasing restaurant with delicious, healthy meals that are plant-based. For their brunch, find juices and tonics, faux chicken waffles, avo toast, burger bowls, vegan pancakes and bagel BLT. The drink menu includes mimosas, smoothies, espresso beverages, and adaptogen drinks. What more could you want in a brunch spot?
Bar Darling
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Vintage decor café
Address: 4328, Boul Saint-Laurent, Montreal, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: This brunch location has outdoor seating for the warm sunny mornings in spring and summer. It's filled with plants and vintage decor, so it offers a cozy feel, which is just what you need for a brunch experience sometimes. They have three types of eggs benedict: pulled pork, mushrooms, prosciutto and spinach. You can also find salmon tartare, veggie tostada, strawberry-rhubarb French toast, yogurt parfaits, and classic breakfast meals. Plus, you can get mimosas by the bottle.
Le Passé Composé
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Gourmet French brunch
Address: 701, rue William, Montreal, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: This little French bistro offers refined brunch items like crepes, egg dishes, French toast, gravlax poached eggs with moelle and duck confit, and several vegetarian options. They have several lux breakfast cocktails, brunch sandwiches like brioche with poached egg and wild mushroom, smoked salmon waffles, and even grilled cheese for brunch.
Of these 12 Montreal brunch restaurants, which ones have you tried? It's never too late to discover some new favourites, even if you're already a seasoned Montrealer and consider yourself a brunch connoisseur.