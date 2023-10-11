The Best Countries In The World Were Ranked & Canada Didn't Make The Cut
Canada deserves better.
Canada is home to countless breathtaking natural beauties. From its pristine lakes, towering mountains, and vast wilderness that captivate travelers with their vistas all the way to our multiculturalism, rich history, and diverse cities that make Canada a remarkable destination for those seeking both adventure and culture. Despite being a country that has it all, it seems as if that still wasn't enough for Canada to be ranked among the best countries in the world.
Condé Nast Traveler (CN) released its 2023 Reader's Choice Awards winner's list, and when it came to the best countries in the world, CN readers seem to have forgotten just how great Canada is. Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted their votes for the best countries and cities to travel to, hotels to stay in, spas to relax at, cruises to embark on and global restaurants worth ordering from
The travel publication ranked the best countries across the globe and Canada didn't even manage to make it into the top 20. In fact, not a single North American destination made the cut.
"Europe dominated this year’s list of Reader's Choice Awards winners for the world's best countries to travel to, matching what we were hearing anecdotally (and seeing on Instagram) about where travelers have been choosing to go," Condé Nast Traveler said.
So, who came out on top?
Japan landed first with an overall vote score of 92.43. Italy followed suit with a score of 91.43 while Greece (91.16), Ireland (90.75), and New Zealand (90.43) made up the remainder of the top five.
CN wasn't wrong when they said that Europe dominated this yea'rs best countries to travel to list with 13 of the top 20 being European entries. Spain (90.39), Portugal (90.34), Norway (90.01) and Switerland (89.98) all appeared in the top 10.
Wondering which other countries made the cut? Here's the complete ranking of the best countries in the world, according to Condé Nast Traveler readers:
- Japan
- Italy
- Greece
- Ireland
- New Zealand
- Spain
- Portugal
- Israel
- Norway
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Australia
- Iceland
- Croatia
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- South Africa
- Austria
- Sri Lanka
- France