2 Montreal Hotels Were Named Among The Best In Canada
Anyone in need of a staycation?
Montreal is making waves in the world of hospitality, gaining some major recognition for our hotel scene. Condé Nast Traveler revealed its winners of the 2023 Reader's Choice Awards and two Montreal hotels were ranked among the best hotels in Canada.
Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted their votes for the best cities to travel to, hotels to stay in, spas to relax at, cruises to embark on and global restaurants worth ordering from. When it comes to the best hotels in Canada, it's clear travellers love themselves some old-world charm combined with modern luxury as Montreal's very own Hôtel Place D'Armes and Four Seasons both made the cut.
Le Place d'Armes Hôtel & Suites is located right in the Old Port and managed to rank second overall with a voting score of 98.76 (a slight increase from last year's ranking).
Hôtel Place d'Armes does a stellar job of blending luxury and history together to create a memorable stay in Montreal. The boutique hotel is situated in one of the most stunning areas of the city and offers a rooftop terrasse with remarkable city views, an on-site spa, and decadent dining options.
Montreal's Four Seasons Hotel also ranked among the best hotels in Canada. Landing in the fifth spot, the Four Seasons Hotel received an overall voting score of 97.43. The esteemed Montreal hotel is known for both its luxurious and contemporary feel.
Located in the heart of downtown Montreal, the Four Seasons boasts spacious and beautifully designed rooms, and world-class amenities, which includes the Guerlain Spa. Guests can also enjoy exquisite dining options, a rooftop pool and a fitness center – making it clear that the Four Seasons knows a thing or two about serving opulence and comfort in Montreal.
Quebec City received recognition for its hospitality scene, too. Quebec's very own Auberge Saint-Antoine also made the cut, landing 10th on the ranking with an overall score of 95.97.
Wondering which other hotels in Canada were listed among the best? Here's the complete top 10 of the Condé Nast Traveler ranking:
- The Hazelton Hotel – Toronto
- Hôtel Place D'Armes — Montreal
- Fogo Island Inn — Newfoundland
- JW Marriott Parq — Vancouver
- Four Seasons Hotel — Montreal
- Fairmont Waterfront — Vancouver
- Wedgewood Hotel & Spa — Vancouver
- Loden Hotel — Vancouver
- Fairmont Pacific Rim — Vancouver
- Auberge Saint-Antoine — Quebec City