5 Canadian Cities Were Named Among The Best In The World But Montreal Didn't Make Top 50
Here's a breakdown of the results.
The annual Best Cities ranking is out, and there's a mix of cheer and chagrin in Canada. While global stalwarts like London, Paris, and New York unsurprisingly head the list, the Canadian city shuffle has raised more than a few eyebrows.
Best Cities by Resonance Consultancy is a comprehensive list that reviews cities on multiple facets – not just as travel hotspots, but as thriving economic, cultural, and social hubs. It's the kind of ranking that urban planners, businesses, and prospective residents eye keenly.
Best Cities' top 10
In the international arena, London sits on the throne, bolstered by significant investments and affluent purchasing property, painting a picture of an economically robust city. Their international traveller spending in 2022 alone clocked in at $16.07 billion.
Meanwhile, Paris, despite its romantic appeal and #2 rank, presents a paradox. Economic strife post-2020 has led to unemployment and socio-economic tensions. Events like the tragic shooting of Nahel Merzouk bring forth conversations about systemic inequalities and racism.
On the flip side, New York, the city that never sleeps, is witnessing an incredible resurgence in tourism. Tokyo and Singapore round up the top five, with cities like Dubai, San Francisco, Barcelona, Amsterdam, and Seoul completing the top ten, showcasing the diverse metrics of what makes a city great.
As Canada's cities find their places on the list, here's a closer look at their attributes and challenges:
Toronto (#23)
Toronto skyline.Elena Elisseeva | Dreamstime
Toronto is home to nearly 6.8 million people, a figure that's rapidly growing. And it's not just the people that are rising; the skyline is punctuated by 238 construction cranes, which is more than quadruple that of Seattle, the next city on the list.
Renowned sites like Massey Hall are undergoing revamps, while ambitious projects like the Ontario Court of Justice are turning old spaces new. The freshly minted Love Park offers a green oasis in the heart of the city, featuring a heart-shaped pond and direct access to Toronto's lakefront.
As Canada's largest and arguably most globally recognized city, Toronto's position at #23 reflects its role as the country's financial, cultural, and economic hub. The city is home to many multinational corporations, renowned institutions of higher learning, and world-class cultural events, like TIFF. However, the fact that it's not higher in the ranking could be attributed to challenges like housing affordability, congestion, and transit issues which have long been topics of discussion among residents.
Vancouver (#50)
Vancouver skyline.F11photo | Dreamstime
Vancouver's rank at #50, while respectable, may surprise some given its striking natural beauty and global appeal. Major upcoming events, including the Invictus Games, the Grey Cup, and the FIFA World Cup, only reinforce Vancouver's global appeal. However, the city stands at a critical juncture, balancing between becoming a premier destination and sustainable growth.
The spiraling cost of living, exacerbated by soaring property prices, challenges many residents, positioning Vancouver among the most expensive cities worldwide. The urban core, hemmed in by ocean and mountains, presents unique constraints for expansion, making land a premium commodity. Despite its natural attractions, Vancouver is still overshadowed by larger global cities in terms of financial and economic significance.
Montreal (#60)
Montreal skyline.Viorel Margineanu | Dreamstime
And then there's Montreal at #60, caught between Kuwait and Glasgow. It's a rank that could cause confusion, considering Montreal's rich culture and rapidly evolving tech landscape. The upcoming innovation hub, Ax-C, aims to put Montreal on the global map as a nexus of entrepreneurship, much like Toronto’s MaRS or Paris’s Station F. When you have industry leaders like Harley Finkelstein of Shopify commending Montreal's entrepreneurial spirit, it's hard not to question its current placement in the rankings.
It's possible that its relative ranking this year is influenced by factors like Quebec's language laws, which some see as a barrier to business. Winter weather and infrastructure challenges may have also contributed. But initiatives to bolster the city's cultural milieu and urban mobility signal a city poised for higher ranks in the future.
Ottawa (#90)
Ottawa skyline.Songquan Deng | Dreamstime
Ottawa, Canada's capital city, occupies the #90 spot, a placement that might baffle some, especially those familiar with the city's growth and potential. With its tree-lined streets, historic landmarks, and status as the political heart of the country, Ottawa offers a unique blend of culture, education, and innovation.
Over the years, Ottawa has been making strides beyond its role as the government's seat. The city has cultivated a robust tech ecosystem, and many refer to it as "Silicon Valley North." Companies like Shopify began their journey here, and today, there are over 1,700 technology companies in the region. Local universities, like Carleton University and the University of Ottawa, provide a steady stream of skilled graduates, fueling growth.
Yet, when it comes to global city rankings, Ottawa's smaller population and quieter profile compared to mega-cities might affect its placement. The perception could still lean heavily towards its governmental identity rather than its blossoming tech landscape.
Calgary (#93)
Calgary skyline.John6863373 | Dreamstime
Calgary's position at #93 might reflect recent economic challenges. Once booming due to oil and gas, fluctuating oil prices and geopolitical dynamics have impacted its economy.
A young demographic, a surge in immigrants, and a persistent entrepreneurial spirit underpin its global rank. The transition from corporate towers to residential spaces in the city's skyline is symbolic of Calgary's adaptability. The city's resilience, the annual Stampede, and proximity to natural wonders continue to make it a significant Canadian city. The recent push towards diversification in the economy might, in the future, propel Calgary higher up the ranks.
Beyond the rankings
Some Canadian cities might not have clinched the top spots this time around, but rankings are just a snapshot, a quick glimpse of the ever-changing life of cities. As urbanization accelerates globally, these lists offer a gauge of progress but can't eclipse the on-the-ground improvements and real changes happening in each city. As we toast to the triumphs and reflect on the setbacks in this year's Best Cities ranking, the real story lies in the lived experiences of those who call these cities home.