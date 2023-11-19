14 Of The Biggest & Best Black Friday Deals In Canada For 2023
Black Friday is right around the corner and sales, deals and discounts from stores across Canada have been pouring in left and right, making it clear Black Friday has evolved more from a single day into a full-on season of consumer frenzy.
Stores and brands including Amazon, Old Navy, Canadian Tire, Walmart, Ikea, H&M, Costco and Bath & Body Works, to name a few, are practically vying for attention through extended deals and flashy offers, many of which somehow begin before Black Friday and continue for days after. Either way, savings are expected.
Now, navigating this shopping free-for-all can be a major headache, especially if you still prefer shopping in person. Luckily, we've gathered major Black Friday deals in Canada from some of the biggest names across the country.
Keep in mind that the information is subject to change as stocks deplete and offers expire. Some brands are even playing coy about the full extent of their sales, offering only sneak peeks and previews, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the shopping spectacle.
Here's what to look out for this Black Friday.
Walmart
Walmart's Black Friday deals began on November 8 and will run until November 26, 2023. Canadians can save up to 45% on electronics, up to 50% off toys, and up to 40% on appliances.
You can score a pair of AirPods for only $129 or a Roku 43-inch Smart TV for only $198. Keurig coffee machines are also on sale for $97.98 — down from $187.98. Additionally, shoppers who spend over $200 on a single shopping experience during the Black Friday deal dates will receive a 10% off eVoucher for their next order.
IKEA
Ikea is also hopping in on the Black Friday deals train with loads of great discounts on much-needed household necessities, appliances and furniture.
The built-it-yourself home furnishing store will offer 15% off air purifiers, 15% off LED light bulbs, 20% off IKEA 365 food storage, and up to 15% off appliances from November 9 until December 6, 2023. Additionally, during the Black Friday extravaganza at Ikea, you can also earn two times the sell-back value.
Canadian Tire
Black Friday deals are already on at Canadian Tire and you can "save up to 50% off," their website says. In fact, Canadian Tire said that the prices affiliated with their Black Friday deals will not "go any lower this year."
You can get your hands on an RCA 42-inch Roku Smart TV for $255.74, or a Cuisinart Convection Air Fryer for $179.99 down from $299.99.
Yoga Jeans
Montreal-based company Yoga Jeans has announced its Black Friday sale, which started officially on November 17 and runs until November 28, 2023. The sale offers shoppers up to 60% off a carefully selected assortment of premium jeans and loungewear.
Amazon
Amazon Canada has Black Friday deals coming out in all directions. Shoppers can enjoy discounts on just about everything and anything from books, clothing, music, appliances, toys and various household products.
Ninja Air Fryers are over 30% off, while Amazon has an up to 60% off deal on Echo Smart speakers. Fitbits are over 32% off and Beats Studio Wireless headphones are also over 30% off.
Best Buy
Canadians can already get a head start on Black Friday savings at Best Buy with discounts up to $400. There are loads of deals on a wide range of products, from TVs, laptops, and tablets to headphones, cell phones, and more.
You can save up to $500 on smart TVs, including top brands like Samsung, Toshiba, LG, and Sony. For example, the LG NanoCell 65" 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV is now $899.99, $500 off the original price. Additionally, save up to $80 on select tablets, such as iPads, Microsoft Surface Pros, Kobos, and Samsung Galaxy Tabs.
Hudson's Bay
Black Friday at The Bay also came early this year. Customers can score up to 70% off loads of items from the Canadian classic department store, including clearance items. From clothing, household appliances, making and accessories, to electronics and fragrances you can snag tons of specials and discounts.
Costco
Costco's Black Friday offers are also on full display this season, especially on some key household and grocery items. You can indulge in a three-kilogram Echelon Foods Bacon-Wrapped Turducken Roast with Italian Sausage Stuffing for just $159.99, saving a sweet $40. And if you have a sweet tooth, don't pass up on the 1.3-kilogram pack of Mary Macleod's Shortbread Chocolate Crunch Cookies, now $64.99 after a $20 discount.
Healthybud Co.
Let's not forget about our furry friends. For those looking to snag some deals on dog treats, Healthybud is offering 30% off all treats and 20% off all food (freeze-dried meals) and bundles.
The Canadian company is also offering the same Black Friday deals online during its Cyber Monday event. Additionally, any Canadian who adopts a senior dog this November (National Adopt-A-Senior-Pet-Month) will get a year's supply of free treats.
Apple
Apple also has loads of Black Friday deals, including a Black Friday pricing guarantee. "Shop deals early knowing that the price of any product with a 'Black Friday Price Now' badge won't go any lower during our Black Friday Sale. If it does, we'll refund the difference. Guaranteed," Apple said on its website.
Deals include $40 off AirPods, up to 70$ off iPads, and hundreds off of certain refurbished phones, tablets and Apple Watches.
Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works always has some of the best deals on candles, fragrances, soaps and more. B&BW Canada is currently having its Black Friday sale on all hand soaps, which are going for $3.25 each (limit 24). Three-wick candles are also on sale for $14.95. B&BW Canada is expected to announce more Black Friday deals closer to the shopping event.
H&M
Although H&M has not announced its Black Friday 2023 deals just yet, the clothing store is teasing at some stellar sales. "Excited for Black Friday 2023? So are we! That's why we've marked November 24th in our calendar and so should you — because we're stocking up on lots of Black Friday deals on women's, men's, kids' and baby clothes," H&M wrote on its website.
Old Navy
Old Navy is currently offering early Black Friday deals across Canada. Shoppers can score tops from $12, dresses from $25 and pants from $30. Not to mention Old Navy is also offering 30% off your entire order until November 22, including clearance items.
MAC
MAC Cosmetics has some exciting deals lined up for makeup enthusiasts. If you're a MAC Lover loyalty member, you can enjoy an exclusive early access offer of 30% off on all products both in-store and online from November 17 to November 20, 2023. This discount applies to Holiday Kits, Colour collections, and new product launches.
For everyone else, the Black Friday offer kicks in from November 21 to November 28, with a 30% discount sitewide, available in-store and online.
