A Massive Winter Jacket Sale Is Happening In Montreal This Week & Coats Are $50 Or Less
Winter jackets for men, women and kids! ❄️
Montreal weather has been somewhat tame this winter. However, those easy breezy autumn days are soon to be over. In fact, Montreal is expecting up to 15 centimetres of snow this upcoming week, which means it's best to have your winter gear ready to go.
For those on the hunt for a warm winter jacket that won't break the bank, LJJ Essentials is hosting yet another four-day winter jacket warehouse sale this week, and all coats are $49 or less. The sale will take place at 7177 Boulevard Newman in LaSalle across the street from Carrefour Angrignon (directly beside the Giggles and Toys R Us) and will run from November 23 until November 26, 2023.
Shoppers can expect several big brands to choose from including Columbia, Head, FTX Outerwear, Novelti and many more.
Although LJJ Essentials coats normally retail for anywhere between $299 to $399, the distributor is offering 60% to 80% off retail. Furthermore, men's and women's sample jackets are only $29, while jackets for kids are $19. You can also score a kid's snowsuit for $14.99 or a kid's two-piece snowsuit for $29.99.
Additionally, LJJ Essentials is also offering a deal on its jackets that can sustain temperatures as low as minus 32 degrees Celsius, all of which cost $49. With a wide range of styles, sizes and colours for men, women and kids, it's recommended that you hurry, because items do tend to sell out rather quickly. LJJ Essentials offers sizes XS to 3XL.
The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
LJJ Essentials accepts all forms of payment including cash, Interac, credit and Apple Pay.
Happy shopping!
Winter Jacket Warehouse Sale
Where: 7177 boul. Newman, LaSalle, QC (Metro Angrignon)
When: November 23 to 26, 2023 ( 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday & Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday)
