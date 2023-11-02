Canadians Can Receive Financial Payments From These Federal Benefits & Credits In November
You could qualify to receive hundreds of dollars a month.
The Government of Canada offers a variety of benefits and credits to eligible Canadians in November 2023, which can provide necessary financial assistance in the face of rising living costs, particularly for low-income residents.
It's essential to verify your eligibility for these federal programs, as you may be entitled to receive financial support via federal credits and benefits throughout the month. A few of the federal credits in Canada being paid out this month include the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Old Age Security, Canada Child Benefit (CCB), and Ontario Trillium Benefit (OTB), to name a few.
So, here are all the the federal credits and benefits Canadian residents could receive this month.
Canada Pension Plan (CPP)
Per the CRA, the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) retirement pension is a monthly, taxable benefit designed to replace a portion of your income when you retire. If you meet the eligibility criteria, you'll receive the CPP retirement pension for the entirety of your retirement. To qualify, you must:
- Be at least 60 years old.
- Have made at least one valid contribution to the CPP.
Valid contributions can come from work done in Canada or as a result of receiving credits from a former spouse or former common-law partner at the end of the relationship.
It's important to note that CPP payments are not automatically provided; you must apply for them. You should apply in advance of your desired pension start date, and the goal is to start paying your CPP retirement pension in the month you choose to begin receiving it.
The amount you receive each month is determined by your average earnings over your working life, your contributions to the CPP, and the age at which you choose to start your CPP retirement pension. Your contributions to the CPP are based on your earnings.
While the standard age to begin receiving the pension is 65, you have the flexibility to start as early as age 60 or as late as age 70, depending on your preference.
Payment Date: November 28, 2023
Old Age Security
The Old Age Security (OAS) pension is a monthly payment available to individuals aged 65 and older, according to the Government of Canada.
In most cases, Service Canada will automatically enroll you for the OAS pension and notify you accordingly. However, if there's insufficient information to enroll you automatically, you may need to apply for it. Your work history does not impact your eligibility, and you can receive OAS even if you have never worked or are still employed.
If you reside in Canada, you must meet the following criteria:
- Be 65 years old or older.
- Be a Canadian citizen or a legal resident when your OAS pension application is approved.
- Have lived in Canada for at least 10 years since the age of 18.
If you live outside Canada, the requirements are as follows:
- Be 65 years old or older.
- Have been a Canadian citizen or legal resident of Canada on the day before you left Canada.
- Have resided in Canada for at least 20 years since the age of 18.
Payment Date: November 28, 2023
Canada Child Benefit (CCB)
The Canada Child Benefit is a tax-free monthly payment made to eligible families who require additional help with the cost of raising children under the age of 18 years old. The Canada Child Benefit may also include the child disability benefit and any other related provincial or territorial financial programs, per the CRA.
To be eligible for the Canada Child Benefit you need to meet all of the following requirements:
- you live with a child who is under 18 years old
- you are primarily responsible for the care and upbringing of the child
- you are a resident of Canada for tax purposes
- you or your spouse or common-law partner is a Canadian citizen, protected person, permanent resident or registered under the Indian Act
So, just how much can you receive from the Canada Child Benefit? The maximum amount for each child is $7,437 per year or $619.75 per month for kids under six years old and $6,275 per year or $522.91 per month for kids between 6 and 17 years old.
Payment Date: November 20, 2023
Ontario Trillium Benefit (OTB)
According to the Canada Revenue Agency, the Ontario Trillium Benefit (OTB) is a combined payment that includes the Ontario Energy and Property Tax Credit, the Northern Ontario Energy Credit, and the Ontario Sales Tax Credit. The annual entitlement for OTB is typically divided into 12 monthly payments.
These payments are based on your 2022 income tax and benefit return and are scheduled to start on the 10th of each month, beginning in July 2023, with some exceptions, per the CRA. The OTB program is established and funded by the Province of Ontario, and it is administered by the CRA on behalf of the province.
Payment Date: November 10, 2023
Alberta Child & Family Benefit
Per the Government of Canada, the Alberta Child and Family Benefit (ACFB) is a tax-free amount paid to families that have children under 18 years of age.
From July 2023 to June 2024, you may be entitled to receive the following amounts:
- $1,410 ($117.50 per month) for the first child
- $705 ($58.75 per month) for the second child
- $705 ($58.75 per month) for the third child
- $705 ($58.75 per month) for the fourth child
In addition, families with a working income of more than $2,760 may be entitled to receive the working income component of:
- $722 ($60.16 per month) for the first child
- $657 ($54.75 per month) for the second child
- $393 ($32.75 per month) for the third child
- $130 ($10.83 per month) for the fourth child
Payment Date: November 27, 2023
Veteran Disability Pension
A disability benefit is a tax-free, financial payment to support an individual's health and well-being, the federal government said. To qualify for a disability benefit, you must be one of the following:
- Canadian Armed Forces member or Veteran
- A current or former member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)
- Second World War or Korean War Veteran
- Certain civilians who served in the Second World War
- Have a diagnosed medical condition or disability; and
- Can show that the condition is related to your service
- Pain & Suffering Compensation: A lifetime monthly benefit or lump sum benefit
- Disability Pension: A lifetime monthly benefit.
Payment Date: November 29, 2023
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.