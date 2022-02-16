Blockade At Quebec’s Canada-USA Border? Police Say No Protesters So Far
Sûreté du Québec received info about a possible vehicle convoy.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) increased patrols near the Canada-U.S border in the Lacolle, Quebec area on Highway 15 after being notified of a possible convoy protest blockade.
"We did receive some information that some people wanted to use a vehicle convoy to go to the customs and obstruct circulation on Highway 15," said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay.
Tremblay confirmed that the SQ have set up a checkpoint near the border crossing to ensure there is a steady flow of traffic. "We are there. We don't stop people, but if we think that some people have bad intentions, we try to detect them and make sure everything is moving freely."
A protest movement known as the Freedom Convoy is still active in Ottawa and has seen loosely connected events in both Quebec City, and Montreal as well as in various locations outside Quebec. However the SQ says there are currently no protesters at the Canada-U.S border.
"We have no protesters, no one tried to block or anything, but we are there to prevent that kind of situation so that it doesn't happen in the future," Tremblay said.
According to the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA), the Lacolle, QC border checkpoint currently had no delays as of 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.
While things remain clear at the border crossing, the SQ say they are remaining vigilant and confirmed that they are "trying to prevent people from going there to block the traffic and circulation."
The SQ presence near the Lacolle border comes days after the CBSA temporarily suspended border entry in Coutts, Alberta due to a protest blockade.
