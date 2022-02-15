Trending Topics

Canada’s Border Measures Have Changed — Here’s What You Need To Know

The government has officially eased its border restrictions.

Associate Editor
Canada’s Border Measures Have Changed — Here’s What You Need To Know
Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime

On February 15, the Public Health Agency of Canada issued a news release announcing a number of changes to the current border measures. The federal government said they are beginning to enter a phase of mitigating travel restrictions, which will allow Canada to move toward a more "sustainable approach to long-term management of COVID-19".

As of February 28, on-arrival testing for fully vaccinated travellers will be eased. According to the news release, "travellers arriving to Canada from any country, who qualify as fully vaccinated, will be randomly selected for arrival testing."

If you are randomly selected, the Public Health Agency of Canada has stated that you will no longer be required to quarantine while waiting for your results.

The agency announced that children under 12 years of age who are traveling with fully vaccinated adults will continue to be exempt from quarantine, and can return to school, camp or daycare immediately after entry.

As for unvaccinated travellers, testing will be required upon arrival and on day eight, and a two-week quarantine will be required, the release said.

The government stated that unvaccinated foreign travellers will not be allowed to enter the country unless they meet "one of the few exemptions."

Travellers entering Canada by flight, land border or marine port of entry will now be able to use a COVID-19 rapid antigen test result taken the day prior or a molecular test result taken no more than 72 hours before arrival.

COVID-19 rapid antigen tests must be administered by a laboratory, health care entity or telehealth service, as at-home tests will not be accepted, the government said.

Canada is also changing its travel health notice from a level 3 to a level 2 — meaning the "government will no longer recommend that Canadians avoid travel for non-essential purposes," the news release said.

The Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, stated that the changes in border measures were made "possible in part because Canadians have stepped up, rolled up their sleeves and gotten vaccinated."

"These measures will allow vaccinated Canadian to once again reunite with family and friends and reap the economic benefit that travel provides," he said.

