Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal protest

The Montreal Trucker Protest Is Looking More Like A Pit Stop En Route To Ottawa

A 'United in Love for Freedom' demonstration is set to take place this weekend.

Associate Editor
The Montreal Trucker Protest Is Looking More Like A Pit Stop En Route To Ottawa
Nous Sommes La Résistance | Facebook, Intoit | Dreamstime

The 'Freedom Convoy 2022' movement is making its way to Montreal this weekend. But it's looking like the Montreal trucker protest will be more of a pit stop for Quebec truckers en route to Ottawa, where demonstrators have effectively occupied downtown for two weeks to demand an end to COVID-19 measures.

The "Unis dans l'Amour pour la Liberte" (United in Love for Freedom) protest is set to take place in and around Parc Jarry on Saturday, one week after the Quebec City demonstrations. There are a few different Facebook pages for the event with slightly different information but the biggest one — to which 9,800 have responded as "interested" or "going" — says protesters will march near Parc Jarry from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

At 1 p.m., a convoy of Quebec trucks that organizers describe as "a mega convoy" and "the largest convoy from Quebec to Ottawa" plans to meet at a highway stop in Brownsburg before heading to the nation's capital.

"With 2 days to go before Valentine's Day, what better way to show our disagreement with these abusive and liberticidal measures than to come together in love.Vaccinated or NOT, it is time for UNITY, no more division, it is together that we must say NO!" reads one of the Unis dans l'Amour pour la Liberte Facebook pages.

The post also says "a different formula this time as we will be going around the residential areas." It encourages people to bring pots, pans and drums to "make noise."

Montreal's last big demonstration against COVID-19 health restrictions drew thousands of people to the streets. Since then, Quebec has announced that "almost all" COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted by March 14.

"We've been looking at the situation very closely of what happened in Ottawa, what happened in Quebec. Our police officers, some of them were in Quebec last weekend to see how it would go so there are a lot of learnings there," said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

"The SPVM is also well prepared for any manifestations, but I've always said the City of Montreal is a place where people gather and bring their voice out, which is totally fine. But we're still in a state of emergency here in Montreal so for me, it is very important that people can come and protest peacefully but I don't want trucks to block streets and the operation that needs to be done."

A spokesperson for the Montreal police told MTL Blog that officers will "ensure a watch of the situation" and are ready to intervene if there are excessive gatherings or traffic issues.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
MTL Blog Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Most Quebecers Oppose The Trucker 'Freedom Convoy,' A Study Says

A majority of Quebecers think the convoy represents a small, selfish minority, the Leger survey says.

Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime

The trucker convoy, also known as the Freedom Convoy, is ongoing in Ottawa and had a satellite event last weekend in Quebec City — and many folks are fed up. In a recent Leger survey, a majority of Quebec respondents expressed opposition to the trucker convoy protests, which claim to be against Canada's vaccine mandates and public health measures.

The survey, which polled a total of 1,546 Canadian adults from February 4 to 6, asked participants whether they support or oppose "the message the trucker convoy [...] protests are conveying of no vaccine mandates and less public health measures" — and a total of 62% of Quebecers opposed.

Keep ReadingShow less

The Quebec City Trucker Convoy Resulted In 170 Tickets & 3 Arrests

72 tickets for Highway Safety Code violations, 50 for infractions concerning municipal by-laws, and 48 parking tickets

SPVQ_police | Twitter

The Quebec City trucker convoy has left the capital and it looks like at least some participants are taking tickets home with them. Police released their summary of the protest on Monday, February 7.

In total, the Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) said 170 tickets were issued: 72 for violations of the Highway Safety Code, 50 for infractions concerning municipal by-laws, and 48 parking tickets.

Keep ReadingShow less

The Quebec City Trucker 'Freedom Convoy' Has Earned Some Hilarious Reactions

Bonhomme Carnaval is not happy about it!

Nous Sommes La Résistance | Facebook

As the so-called "Freedom Convoy" continues in Ottawa, truckers have now made their way to Quebec City, and folks have mixed feelings about it. As the protest unfolds in the provincial capital, Quebecers have taken to social media to express their feelings, and some responses to the protests are making us LOL.

The Quebec City convoy began the same time the iconic Quebec Winter Carnaval did, and cartoonist, André-Philippe Côté got his thoughts across in quite a humorous way.

Keep ReadingShow less

A Huge Trucker Convoy Protest Is Happening In Quebec City & So Is Carnaval (VIDEOS)

Quebec City police gave out 40 tickets on Friday.

Nous Sommes La Résistance | Facebook

A massive protest linked to the trucker convoy in Ottawa, also referred to as 'Freedom Convoy 2022,' is taking place in Quebec City this weekend — the same weekend as Carnaval de Quebec (Quebec Winter Carnival). The convoy started in response to vaccine mandates for certain Canadian truck drivers but has grown to encompass demonstrators with a variety of anti-vaxx mandate, anti-lockdown stances.

Protesters and trucks reportedly began arriving in Quebec City on Thursday night. On Friday, a Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) spokesperson said Quebec City police were able to "ensure and protect the right to demonstrate legally and peacefully while preserving the safety of the demonstrators, other road users, homes and the public domain," particularly around the National Assembly of Québec where demonstrators have been gathering.

Keep ReadingShow less