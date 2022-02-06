Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

A Huge Trucker Convoy Protest Is Happening In Quebec City & So Is Carnaval (VIDEOS)

Quebec City police gave out 40 tickets on Friday.

Associate Editor
A Huge Trucker Convoy Protest Is Happening In Quebec City & So Is Carnaval (VIDEOS)
Intoit | Dreamstime

A massive protest linked to the trucker convoy in Ottawa, also referred to as 'Freedom Convoy 2022,' is taking place in Quebec City this weekend — the same weekend as Carnaval de Quebec (Quebec Winter Carnival). The convoy started in response to vaccine mandates for certain Canadian truck drivers but has grown to encompass demonstrators with a variety of anti-vaxx mandate, anti-lockdown stances.

Protesters and trucks reportedly began arriving in Quebec City on Thursday night. On Friday, a Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) spokesperson said Quebec City police were able to "ensure and protect the right to demonstrate legally and peacefully while preserving the safety of the demonstrators, other road users, homes and the public domain," particularly around the National Assembly of Québec where demonstrators have been gathering.

Quebec Police gave out a total of 40 tickets — 34 traffic violations and 6 municipal by-laws — during Friday's demonstration but no major incidents were reported.

On Saturday, with the SPVQ having closed roads and diverted traffic around the National Assembly, thousands of people took to the street and dozens of trucks parked outside the provincial parliament.

Photos and videos show people waving flags, banging drums and holding signs with sayings such as "let us breathe let us live," as horns honk in the background. Other photos and videos show protesters and Carnaval attendees co-existing peacefully in close proximity to each other.

Organizer Bernard “Rambo” Gauthier is seen in a video asking protesters to stay peaceful and Quebec City mayor Bruno Marchand told CTV News that people were respecting this request.

“They’re doing it peacefully, there’s a lot of families right there. Everything is alright, people at the carnival are secure. It’s possible to do both at the same time. That’s what we were expecting. Everyone is acting respectfully so that’s perfect for now,” Mayor Marchand is quoted as saying.

CTV also reported spotting "a small number of individuals wearing merchandise related to the controversial nationalist group La Meute."

In a press conference on February 4, Premier François Legault said the Quebec convoy is "nothing comparable at all" to the Ottawa protests, and that he plans on dealing with illegally-placed trucks with "a lot of tow trucks."

"We made sure with Mayor Bruno Marchand and the police [that] we have a lot of tow trucks ready if necessary to eventually remove trucks. We will not tolerate trucks preventing citizens from circulating at all," Premier Legault said.

A 'Convoy For Freedom' protest also took place in Toronto on Saturday, resulting in someone getting arrested.

MTL Blog reached out to Carnaval de Quebec to ask whether they felt the demonstrations impacted the event but we did not receive an immediate response. We'll update this article when we hear back.

The SPVQ is expected to send an update with more information about Saturday's demonstration, including the number of tickets issued, later today.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

The $10M+ Freedom Convoy GoFundMe Has Been Removed & All Donations Will Be Refunded

"This fundraiser is now in violation of our Terms of Service."

Intoit | Dreamstime

As the trucker protest continues in Ottawa and moves toward Quebec City, the Freedom Convoy 2022 GoFundMe page has officially been removed after raising over $10 million, and funds will be given back to donors.

In a statement released on February 4, GoFundMe said that while it supports peaceful protests, it has evidence from Ottawa law enforcement that the demonstration "has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity."

Keep Reading Show less

A Trucker Convoy Has Reached Quebec City: Here's What We Know

Here's what organizers are saying and how officials have responded.

Martinmark | Dreamstime

Riding on the momentum of the ongoing Ottawa protest, members of the trucking and construction industries in Quebec plan to converge on the parliament building in Quebec City this weekend. This demonstration, which will seemingly consist mainly of truckers and construction workers, aims to support the ongoing demonstrations in Ottawa while protesting provincial health measures and vaccine mandates.

The mayor of Quebec City, Bruno Marchand, has stated that he will support the group's right to demonstrate, so long as they don't take the parliament building or the city itself "hostage."

Keep Reading Show less

Quebecers May Join The Trucker Convoys & Police Are Warning About Traffic Problems

As truckers converge on Ottawa, leaders are condemning some supporters' far-right rhetoric.

Sûreté du Québec - page officielle. | Facebook

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is warning of possible traffic on Quebec roads as a trucker convoy heads towards Ottawa on Friday and Saturday, January 27 and 28. The provincial police force says it's deploying officers to affected areas to "avoid any overflow" as truck drivers approach the capital. It's asking residents to plan their trips before departing.

Drivers are converging on Ottawa in protest of the federal government's vaccination requirement for truck drivers entering Canada. Unvaccinated truckers crossing the border are still allowed in the country if they're citizens, permanent residents, or registered under the Indian Act, but have to follow testing and quarantine requirements. These rules took effect on January 15.

Keep Reading Show less