A Bunch Of Cold & Flu Meds Sold Across Canada Were Recalled Due To Possible 'Health Risks'
You may be sniffly and desperate for relief, but check the label before taking medication.
It's that time of year when everyone you know has some sort of cold (cue the "Or is it Omicron?" panic). But before you reach for your trusty over-the-counter cold and flu medication, you'll want to check the label due to a Health Canada recall affecting a whole bunch of products.
On Monday, the government agency issued a public advisory informing Canadians that "multiple generic store-brand cold and flu powdered medications for adults and children 12 years of age and older" have been recalled due to "potential health risks."
#RECALL: Multiple generic store-brand powdered medications for cold and flu, for adults and children 12 years of age and older, recalled due to potential health risks. Find out more:\nhttp://ow.ly/Urph50HfSb3\u00a0pic.twitter.com/bjlxqVoZs6— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1640034011
"The products are being recalled because the company could not demonstrate that products remain safe and of good quality until the expiry date. In addition, multiple lots had active ingredients, such as acetaminophen, that were not in the amounts listed on the product label," the advisory notice explains.
Not only could these products be less effective because they contain less of an active ingredient, but people could also wind up taking more than the labelled quantity. According to Health Canada, too much acetaminophen could "pose serious health risks, such as liver damage" and signs of taking too much include nausea, vomiting, lethargy, sweating, loss of appetite and pain in the upper part of the abdomen or stomach.The affected products are:
- Extra Strength Total Symptom Relief Sugar-Free from Biomedic, Equate, Pharmasave, and Wellness by London Drugs
- Hot Lemon Relief for Symptoms of Cold and Flu (Extra strength) from Atoma, Biomedic, Life Brand, Option+, Personelle, Pharmasave, Rexall, Teva, Wellness by London Drugs and Western Family
- Hot Lemon Relief for Symptoms of Cold and Flu (Regular strength) from Atoma, Life Brand, Personelle, Pharmasave, Rexall, Teva and Western Family
- Hot Lemon Relief for Symptoms of Cough, Cold and Flu (Extra Strength) from Life Brand
- Night Time Total Extra Strength from Life Brand
- Total Flu from Atoma, Biomedic, Option+, Personelle, Pharmasave and Rexall
You can check the specific drug identification numbers of the affected products on the recall webpage.
Health Canada says you should stop using the recalled products and talk to your doctor if you or your child has taken one of the recalled products.
You can also contact Contact CellChem Pharmaceuticals Inc. if you have any questions and report side effects or complaints to Health Canada.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
- Health Canada Has Recalled 44 Different Hand Sanitizers Since ... ›
- How Do Quebec's Flu Deaths Compare To Its COVID-19 Deaths ... ›