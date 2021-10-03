News

There's Currently A Recall On Some Advil Cold & Sinus Medication Packs In Canada

The daytime and nighttime caplets were mixed up in some lots.

Health Canada is currently recalling two lots of Advil Cold & Sinus medication due to labelling errors.

"The foil backing on the blister pack is rotated upside down and misaligned, so the nighttime caplets are labelled as daytime caplets, and some daytime caplets are labelled as nighttime caplets. Consumers may take a nighttime caplet when they intend to take a daytime caplet, and vice versa," Health Canada explained.

The affected products include Advil Cold & Sinus Day/Night Convenience PackBox of 36 caplets (24 daytime and 12 nighttime) and Advil Cold & Sinus Day/Night Convenience PackBox of 18 caplets (12 daytime and 6 nighttime) with the following DIN numbers: 02399733 (convenience pack), 02267616 (daytime caplets) and 02267632 (nighttime caplets). The expiration dates on the packs will say "2023-02."

Said products were distributed starting July 2021, so if you've bought any Advil Cold & Sinus medication since then, make sure to check the packaging. Nighttime caplets should be orange with the marking "Advil A/S."

These caplets are likely to cause drowsiness.

"Taking a nighttime caplet when alertness is required may pose potentially serious adverse health consequences, such as when driving motor vehicles or operating heavy machinery. It may also cause potentially serious health consequences for those who have taken other sedatives or tranquilizers, consumed alcohol, and the elderly."

