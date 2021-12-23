Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News

Check Your Fridge — Health Canada Issued A Recall For 23 Salad Products

Health Canada said to call a doctor ASAP if you feel sick from consuming any of the recalled products.

Check Your Fridge — Health Canada Issued A Recall For 23 Salad Products
Canadian Food Inspection Agency

For anyone who has recently been to the grocery store, you may want to double-check the items you bought. Health Canada issued a recall on December 21 for 23 Fresh Express salad products due to "possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination."

Even if the salad doesn't look or smell bad, the government department warned that consuming it can still make you ill.

Health Canada clarified that "the recalled products have been sold in Manitoba and Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories." That means it's possible that we Quebecers didn't get the bad bunch — but it's not for sure.

So, if you want to be on the safe side, you should check your fridge for the following recalled Fresh Express products:

  • 3 Color Deli Coleslaw - Garden (397 grams)
  • American Salad (312 grams)
  • Baby Spinach (142 grams)
  • Chopped Kit Asian (349 grams)
  • Chopped Kit Southwest (326 grams)
  • Chopped Kit Sunflower Crisp (315 grams)
  • Garden Shreds Iceberg (227 grams)
  • Green & Crisp Salad (312 grams)
  • Hearts of Romaine (255 grams)
  • Iceberg Garden Salad (340 grams)
  • Iceberg Garden Salad (680 grams)
  • Kit Bacon Caesar (283 grams)
  • Kit Caesar Salad (278 grams)
  • Kit Caesar Supreme (298 grams)
  • Organic Salad Kit Organic Classic Caesar (278 grams)
  • Organic Salad Kit Organic Sweet Dijon Onion (215 grams)
  • Spinach (227 grams)
  • Spinach (454 grams)
  • Sweet Butter Salad (170 grams)
  • Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Asian Caesar (272 grams)
  • Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Avocado Caesar (275 grams)
  • Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Classic Caesar (266 grams)
  • Veggie Lover's Salad (312 grams)

If you have any of these products in your fridge, Health Canada advised that you throw them out or return them immediately.

Canadians are told to watch for potential symptoms if they consumed any of the recalled products.

"Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness." If you experience any of these symptoms, the government department said you should contact a doctor ASAP.

And while you're checking the products in your home, you should be aware that Health Canada also recently issued recalls for various dry shampoos and dry conditioners and a bunch of cold and flu medications.

From Your Site Articles
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

A Bunch Of Cold & Flu Meds Sold Across Canada Were Recalled Due To Possible 'Health Risks'

You may be sniffly and desperate for relief, but check the label before taking medication.

Bsenic | Dreamstime

It's that time of year when everyone you know has some sort of cold (cue the "Or is it Omicron?" panic). But before you reach for your trusty over-the-counter cold and flu medication, you'll want to check the label due to a Health Canada recall affecting a whole bunch of products.

On Monday, the government agency issued a public advisory informing Canadians that "multiple generic store-brand cold and flu powdered medications for adults and children 12 years of age and older" have been recalled due to "potential health risks."

Keep Reading Show less

Health Canada Has Recalled 44 Different Hand Sanitizers Since March 2021

Make sure to check yours — two new ones were recently added to the recall list.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Since the start of the pandemic, hand sanitizer has become an integral part of our daily lives. But it seems some could present possible health risks, and that's why Health Canada has compiled a list of 44 hydroalcoholic gels that are subject to recall since March 2021.

On October 22, the government released a news release informing the public that two new products were added to the list of hand sanitizers that may be hazardous to health.

Keep Reading Show less

These Onions Sold In Quebec Have Been Recalled & Could Make You Very Sick Or Even Kill You

Go check your fridge! 🧅

Mayu Ken | Unsplash

Check your fridges, onion eaters! A brand of onions sold in Quebec has been recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination, which could make you very sick and — in some cases — even lead to death.

On October 22, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced that Gwillimdale Farms was recalling bags of onions in three sizes: 2 pounds (UPC code: 6 28250 41454 7), 3 pounds (UPC code: 6 28250 41455 4) and 5 pounds (UPC code: 6 28250 41456 1).

Keep Reading Show less

There's Currently A Recall On Some Advil Cold & Sinus Medication Packs In Canada

The daytime and nighttime caplets were mixed up in some lots.

Dennizn | Dreamstime

Health Canada is currently recalling two lots of Advil Cold & Sinus medication due to labelling errors.

"The foil backing on the blister pack is rotated upside down and misaligned, so the nighttime caplets are labelled as daytime caplets, and some daytime caplets are labelled as nighttime caplets. Consumers may take a nighttime caplet when they intend to take a daytime caplet, and vice versa," Health Canada explained.

Keep Reading Show less