Check Your Fridge — Health Canada Issued A Recall For 23 Salad Products
Health Canada said to call a doctor ASAP if you feel sick from consuming any of the recalled products.
For anyone who has recently been to the grocery store, you may want to double-check the items you bought. Health Canada issued a recall on December 21 for 23 Fresh Express salad products due to "possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination."
Even if the salad doesn't look or smell bad, the government department warned that consuming it can still make you ill.
Health Canada clarified that "the recalled products have been sold in Manitoba and Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories." That means it's possible that we Quebecers didn't get the bad bunch — but it's not for sure.
So, if you want to be on the safe side, you should check your fridge for the following recalled Fresh Express products:
- 3 Color Deli Coleslaw - Garden (397 grams)
- American Salad (312 grams)
- Baby Spinach (142 grams)
- Chopped Kit Asian (349 grams)
- Chopped Kit Southwest (326 grams)
- Chopped Kit Sunflower Crisp (315 grams)
- Garden Shreds Iceberg (227 grams)
- Green & Crisp Salad (312 grams)
- Hearts of Romaine (255 grams)
- Iceberg Garden Salad (340 grams)
- Iceberg Garden Salad (680 grams)
- Kit Bacon Caesar (283 grams)
- Kit Caesar Salad (278 grams)
- Kit Caesar Supreme (298 grams)
- Organic Salad Kit Organic Classic Caesar (278 grams)
- Organic Salad Kit Organic Sweet Dijon Onion (215 grams)
- Spinach (227 grams)
- Spinach (454 grams)
- Sweet Butter Salad (170 grams)
- Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Asian Caesar (272 grams)
- Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Avocado Caesar (275 grams)
- Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Classic Caesar (266 grams)
- Veggie Lover's Salad (312 grams)
If you have any of these products in your fridge, Health Canada advised that you throw them out or return them immediately.
Canadians are told to watch for potential symptoms if they consumed any of the recalled products.
"Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness." If you experience any of these symptoms, the government department said you should contact a doctor ASAP.
And while you're checking the products in your home, you should be aware that Health Canada also recently issued recalls for various dry shampoos and dry conditioners and a bunch of cold and flu medications.