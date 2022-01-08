Trending Topics

13 Bagged Salad Products Sold Across Canada Have Been Recalled & Could Make You Very Sick

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious symptoms.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Check your fridge! Several packaged salads and salad kits sold across Canada, including Quebec, have been recalled due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall comes on the heels of Canada recalling 23 other salad products in late December.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning you not to consume eight types of Dole salad products and five types of President's Choice salad products.

The affected products have best-before dates of January 8 and 9.

Here are the products to watch out for:

  • Dole Garden Salad, 340 grams
  • Dole Very Veggie, 283 grams
  • Dole Greener Selection, 312 grams
  • Dole American Blend, 340 grams
  • Dole Asian Island Crunch Supreme Kit, 368 grams
  • Dole Southwest Salad Supreme Kit, 369 grams
  • Dole Chop Chop Kit Peppercorn Ranch, 257 grams
  • Dole Chop Chop Kit Teriyaki Pineapple, 276 grams
  • President's Choice Garden Salad, 340 grams
  • President's Choice Mixed Greens, 340 grams
  • President's Choice Ranch Salad Kit, 347 grams
  • President's Choice Sesame Ginger Salad Kit, 369 grams
  • President's Choice Southwest Salad Kit, 369 grams

You can find the specific barcodes for each affected product on the Government of Canada's food recall website.

According to the CFIA, "food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness" and rarely, even death.

"Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk," it says.

In 2016, a Listeria outbreak from salads packaged at a Dole facility led to twelve hospitalizations and one death.

So far, no one has reported getting sick from the latest batch of recalled products. The CFIA says that if you find these products in your home, you should throw them out or return them. If you become sick after consuming them, call a doctor.

